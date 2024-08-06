Top Stories From August 6, 2024

Morgan Mitchell
Here are the top stories for August 6, 2024.

1Bucca di Beppo Files Bankruptcy

photo by Donna Vissman

Bucca di Beppo, the Italian restaurant chain, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, reports Restaurant News. Read more

2Health Inspections: Rutherford County August 6, 2024

These are the health scores for tattoo studios for July 16-25, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores

These are the health scores for July 30 to August 6, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more

3Hendersonville Police Searching for Alleged Car Theives

Anthony Chambers (21), Terrain Johnson (21) (Hendersonville Police Department)

One suspect is Anthony Chambers (21) from Nashville, and the other is Terrain Johnson (21) from LaVergne. Read more

4Ugadi Indian Grill Offers Spicy Treats for Vegan and Non

Photo from Ugadi Facebook

Located on Medical Center Parkway, Ugadi Grill is a great addition to the growing number of Indian Restaurants in Rutherford County. Read more

5International Folkfest is One of Three Such Festivals in the Country

submitted photo

The Depot District in Smyrna recently hosted an international dancing troupe from the United Kingdom. They danced in the street in front of The British Shoppe on Lowery Street as part of the International Folk Fest. Read more

