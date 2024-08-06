Top Stories From August 6, 2024

Here are the top stories for August 6, 2024.
Bucca di Beppo, the Italian restaurant chain, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, reports Restaurant News. Read more
These are the health scores for July 30 to August 6, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more
One suspect is Anthony Chambers (21) from Nashville, and the other is Terrain Johnson (21) from LaVergne. Read more
Located on Medical Center Parkway, Ugadi Grill is a great addition to the growing number of Indian Restaurants in Rutherford County. Read more
The Depot District in Smyrna recently hosted an international dancing troupe from the United Kingdom. They danced in the street in front of The British Shoppe on Lowery Street as part of the International Folk Fest. Read more
