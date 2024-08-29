Top Stories From August 29, 2024

Here are the top stories for August 29, 2024.
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County! Read more
A lucky Powerball player in Murfreesboro matched four numbers plus the Powerball in last night’s drawing to win $50,000. Read more
Middle Tennessee State University is in the final stages of negotiations for a hotel to be built at Greenland Drive and Middle Tennessee Boulevard that would be used to train students in its Tourism and Hospitality Management Program. Read more
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department firefighters quickly extinguished a fire at a home in the 200 block of Haynes Haven Lane on Saturday, Aug. 24. Read more
The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents of a scam in which scammers are pretending to be law enforcement. Read more
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!