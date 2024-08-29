Top Stories From August 29, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
24

Here are the top stories for August 29, 2024.

1Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

hot chicken and jorts
Photo from Facebook Event

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County! Read more

2$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Murfreesboro

powerball winner 50 thousand
Photo from TN Lottery

A lucky Powerball player in Murfreesboro matched four numbers plus the Powerball in last night’s drawing to win $50,000. Read more

3MTSU Plans to Build Hotel on Campus to Train Hospitality Students

Middle Tennessee State University is in the final stages of negotiations for a hotel to be built at Greenland Drive and Middle Tennessee Boulevard that would be used to train students in its Tourism and Hospitality Management Program. Read more

4Murfreesboro Firefighters Respond to Fire on Haynes Haven Lane Over the Weekend

Photo from Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department Facebook

 

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department firefighters quickly extinguished a fire at a home in the 200 block of Haynes Haven Lane on Saturday, Aug. 24. Read more

5Sheriff’s Office Warns of Scammers Pretending to be Law Enforcement

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents of a scam in which scammers are pretending to be law enforcement. Read more

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here