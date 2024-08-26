Top Stories From August 26, 2024

Here are the top stories for August 26, 2024.
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department firefighters quickly extinguished a fire at a home in the 200 block of Haynes Haven Lane on Saturday, Aug. 24. Read more
The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents of a scam in which scammers are pretending to be law enforcement. Read more
The Town of Smyrna is conducting a special census of all town residents to ensure the town receives its fair share of State Shared Tax dollars. State Shared Taxes are distributed to municipalities throughout Tennessee based on each town’s population. Read more
What a weekend! Drawings over the past couple of days at the Tennessee Lottery created thousands of winners throughout the state, including a whopping $3 million Mega Millions win in Murfreesboro and a $210,000 Daily Tennessee Jackpot win in Cookeville. Read more
Rutherford County PAWS asks members of the community for their participation during the Clear The Shelters campaign and invites them to the culminating event on Saturday, September 7th. Read more
