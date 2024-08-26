Top Stories From August 26, 2024

Andrea Hinds
Here are the top stories for August 26, 2024.

1Murfreesboro Firefighters Respond to Fire on Haynes Haven Lane Over the Weekend

Photo from Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department Facebook

 

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department firefighters quickly extinguished a fire at a home in the 200 block of Haynes Haven Lane on Saturday, Aug. 24. Read more

2Sheriff’s Office Warns of Scammers Pretending to be Law Enforcement

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents of a scam in which scammers are pretending to be law enforcement. Read more

3Town of Smyrna Conducting Special Census

Photo from Town of Smyrna

The Town of Smyrna is conducting a special census of all town residents to ensure the town receives its fair share of State Shared Tax dollars. State Shared Taxes are distributed to municipalities throughout Tennessee based on each town’s population. Read more

4$3 Million Mega Millions Winner Sold in Murfreesboro

What a weekend! Drawings over the past couple of days at the Tennessee Lottery created thousands of winners throughout the state, including a whopping $3 million Mega Millions win in Murfreesboro and a $210,000 Daily Tennessee Jackpot win in Cookeville. Read more

5PAWS 10th Annual Clear The Shelters Adoption Event Set for Sept. 7

Rutherford County PAWS asks members of the community for their participation during the  Clear The Shelters campaign and invites them to the culminating event on Saturday, September 7th. Read more

