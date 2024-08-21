Top Stories From August 21, 2024

Here are the top stories for August 21, 2024.
The pedestrian killed by a hit-and-run driver over the weekend has been identified as 49-year-old Caterina R. Hill, of Murfreesboro. Read more
Metro Nashville detectives have arrested 24-year-old Isaiah D. Tester on a charge of vandalizing government property for pouring a black paint-like liquid over the rainbow crosswalk at S. 14th and Woodland Streets on the afternoon of July 2. Read more
Join the City of Murfreesboro as they recognize the last 45 years of the Patterson Park Community Center! Read more
Mayday Brewery is closing in Murfreesboro after 12 years, owner and operator Ozzy Nelson, announced earlier this week. Read more
Beginning Monday, the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) is issuing new Driver Licenses and ID cards with a fresh design and improved security features along with new self-service kiosks, which can reduce wait times at Driver Service Centers. Read more
