Top Stories From August 21, 2024

Morgan Mitchell
Here are the top stories for August 21, 2024.

1Pedestrian Identified in Fatal Weekend Hit and Run Crash

The pedestrian killed by a hit-and-run driver over the weekend has been identified as 49-year-old Caterina R. Hill, of Murfreesboro. Read more

2Man Arrested for July Vandalism of Rainbow Crosswalk in East Nashville

Isaiah D. Tester (Photo: MNPD)

Metro Nashville detectives have arrested 24-year-old Isaiah D. Tester on a charge of vandalizing government property for pouring a black paint-like liquid over the rainbow crosswalk at S. 14th and Woodland Streets on the afternoon of July 2. Read more

3Help Murfreesboro Celebrate 45 Years of Patterson Park Community Center


Join the City of Murfreesboro as they recognize the last 45 years of the Patterson Park Community Center! Read more

4Mayday Brewery in Murfreesboro Announces Closure

Photo Source: Mayday Brewery

Mayday Brewery is closing in Murfreesboro after 12 years, owner and operator Ozzy Nelson, announced earlier this week. Read more

5New Tennessee Driver Licenses, Self-Service Kiosks Unveiled

Photo: TDOSHS

Beginning Monday, the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) is issuing new Driver Licenses and ID cards with a fresh design and improved security features along with new self-service kiosks, which can reduce wait times at Driver Service Centers. Read more

