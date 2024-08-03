Top Stories From August 2, 2024

Here are the top stories for August 2, 2024.

1Murfreesboro Restaurant Agrees to Pay $352K to Settle Allegations for Violating Disabilities Act

United States Attorney Henry C. Leventis for the Middle District of Tennessee announced Tuesday that the United States has reached an agreement with Good Times Restaurants, Inc. to resolve allegations that it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (“ADA”). Read more

2$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Murfreesboro

Congrats to a lucky Powerball player in Murfreesboro who matched four numbers plus the Powerball in last night’s drawing to win $50,000. Read more

3Middle Tennessee Election Results for August 1, 2024

On August 1, 2024, the primary elections were held for U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, Tennessee Senate (even-numbered districts), and Tennessee House of Representatives. Read more

4Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events. Read more

5Dump Truck Stolen from Murfreesboro Construction Site

Photo: Murfreesboro Police

Murfreesboro Police need your help locating a stolen 2020 Hydrema 912HM Articulated Dump Truck. Read more

