Top Stories From August 2, 2024

Here are the top stories for August 2, 2024.
United States Attorney Henry C. Leventis for the Middle District of Tennessee announced Tuesday that the United States has reached an agreement with Good Times Restaurants, Inc. to resolve allegations that it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (“ADA”). Read more
Congrats to a lucky Powerball player in Murfreesboro who matched four numbers plus the Powerball in last night’s drawing to win $50,000. Read more
On August 1, 2024, the primary elections were held for U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, Tennessee Senate (even-numbered districts), and Tennessee House of Representatives. Read more
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events. Read more
Murfreesboro Police need your help locating a stolen 2020 Hydrema 912HM Articulated Dump Truck. Read more
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!