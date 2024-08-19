Top Stories From August 19, 2024

Here are the top stories for August 19, 2024.
Mayday Brewery is closing in Murfreesboro after 12 years, owner and operator Ozzy Nelson, announced earlier this week. Read more
MPD Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) is investigating a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash. Read more
Beginning Monday, the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) is issuing new Driver Licenses and ID cards with a fresh design and improved security features along with new self-service kiosks, which can reduce wait times at Driver Service Centers. Read more
A new luxury store will open in Nashville, but not where you would expect. Read more
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced on Aug. 9 the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves will play a regular season game in the MLB Speedway Classic at Tennessee’s Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, August 2, 2025. Read more
