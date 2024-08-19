Top Stories From August 19, 2024

Morgan Mitchell
Here are the top stories for August 19, 2024.

1Mayday Brewery in Murfreesboro Announces Closure

Photo Source: Mayday Brewery

Mayday Brewery is closing in Murfreesboro after 12 years, owner and operator Ozzy Nelson, announced earlier this week. Read more

2MPD Investigating Fatal Hit-and-run Pedestrian Crash

MPD Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) is investigating a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash. Read more

3New Tennessee Driver Licenses, Self-Service Kiosks Unveiled

Photo: TDOSHS

Beginning Monday, the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) is issuing new Driver Licenses and ID cards with a fresh design and improved security features along with new self-service kiosks, which can reduce wait times at Driver Service Centers. Read more

4Hermès to Open in Nashville

photo from Unsplash/Olena Kamenetska

A new luxury store will open in Nashville, but not where you would expect. Read more

5Gov. Lee Announces TN’s First Major League Baseball Game

Bristol Motor Speedway
Photo: Bristol Motor Speedway

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced on Aug. 9 the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves will play a regular season game in the MLB Speedway Classic at Tennessee’s Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, August 2, 2025. Read more

