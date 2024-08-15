Top Stories From August 15, 2024

Here are the top stories for August 15, 2024.
The Wilson County Fair/Tennessee State Fair takes place August 15 – 24, 2024 at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center, located at 945 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon. Read more
It’s been nearly six months since 15-year-old Sebastian Wayne Drake Rogers disappeared from his mother and stepfather’s home in Hendersonville on February 26. Read more
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County! Read more
Want to spend your lunch on Fridays outdoors, enjoying the fall weather? City of Murfreesboro’s Lunch on the Plaza event has you covered. Read more
The Manning Award, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, announced its preseason Watch List on Thursday. Read more
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!