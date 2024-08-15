Top Stories From August 15, 2024

Morgan Mitchell
Here are the top stories for August 15, 2024.

1Everything You Need to Know About the Tennessee State Fair

Photo by Taylor Means

The Wilson County Fair/Tennessee State Fair takes place August 15 – 24, 2024 at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center, located at 945 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon. Read more

2Benefit Ride to Take Place for Sebastian Rogers Six Months After Disappearance

It’s been nearly six months since 15-year-old Sebastian Wayne Drake Rogers disappeared from his mother and stepfather’s home in Hendersonville on February 26. Read more

3Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County! Read more

4Murfreesboro’s Lunch on the Plaza Returns This September

Want to spend your lunch on Fridays outdoors, enjoying the fall weather? City of Murfreesboro’s Lunch on the Plaza event has you covered. Read more

5MTSU Quarterback Vattiato on Manning Award Watch List

The Manning Award, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, announced its preseason Watch List on Thursday. Read more

