Top Stories From August 13, 2024

Here are the top stories for August 13, 2024.
Mayday Brewery is closing in Murfreesboro after 12 years, owner and operator, Ozzy Nelson, announced Tuesday. Read more
Beginning the first week of September, motorists utilizing Asbury Lane at Medical Center Parkway will only be allowed to make a “right turn” into and out of Asbury Lane at Medical Center Parkway. Read more
These are the health scores for August 6-13, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more
Eighteen people had to be evacuated after utility workers hit a gas line Monday morning. Read more
Two Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) Engine Captains have been promoted to Fire Inspector. Travis Bryant and Lance Sutton will assume their new roles later this month. Read more
