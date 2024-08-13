Top Stories From August 13, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
24

Here are the top stories for August 13, 2024.

1Murfreesboro’s Mayday Brewery Set to Close Fall 2024

Photo Source: Mayday Brewery

Mayday Brewery is closing in Murfreesboro after 12 years, owner and operator, Ozzy Nelson, announced Tuesday. Read more

2Asbury Lane at Medical Center Pkwy to become “Right-in” and “Right-out” Only

Asbury Lane, Photo: City of Murfreesboro

Beginning the first week of September, motorists utilizing Asbury Lane at Medical Center Parkway will only be allowed to make a “right turn” into and out of Asbury Lane at Medical Center Parkway. Read more

3Health Inspections: Rutherford County August 13, 2024

hotel health inspections

These are the health scores for August 6-13, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more

4Several Evacuated After Gas Line Rupture in Murfreesboro

Photo: Murfreesboro TN Police Department

Eighteen people had to be evacuated after utility workers hit a gas line Monday morning. Read more

5Two MFRD Engine Captains to join Fire Marshal’s Office as Fire Inspectors

Photo: City of Murfreesboro

Two Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) Engine Captains have been promoted to Fire Inspector. Travis Bryant and Lance Sutton will assume their new roles later this month. Read more

