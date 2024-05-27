Top-Ranked Vols Win Fifth SEC Tournament Championship with 4-3 Win Over LSU

HOOVER, Ala. – Top-ranked Tennessee secured its fifth Southeastern Conference Tournament Championship, including its second in the last three seasons, after taking down LSU, 4-3, in Sunday’s title game at the Hoover Met.

The Volunteers (50-11) were led by another impressive performance from its pitching staff, highlighted by 4.2 scoreless innings from freshman lefthander Dylan Loy , who earned the win to improve to 2-0 on the year.

Loy’s 4.2 innings pitched were a career high, as were his 78 total pitches. The Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, native also tied a career high with five strikeouts and allowed just two hits on the day while retiring seven consecutive batters at one point.

Hunter Ensley led the way offensively with a 4-for-4 day at the plate, including a two-out RBI single in the top of the seventh inning that turned out to be the game-winning hit.

Billy Amick broke out of his recent slump with a massive three-run homer to left field to put the Vols ahead 3-1 in the third inning. The junior third baseman also drew a walk and reached on an error in the contest.

Blake Burke , who was named the tournament’s MVP, scored two runs and also added a pair of hits to give him a team-high nine for the tournament.

Source: UT Sports

