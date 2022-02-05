Our top stories, from across Middle Tennessee, from January 30 – February 4, 2022.

1. Ashland City Woman Dies Following January 2 Single-Car Crash

A 74-year-old woman has died as a result of injuries sustained in a single-car crash on January 2. Read More.

2. Crime Spree by 3 Teens Halted; 6 Guns & 4 Stolen Vehicles Recovered

Outstanding police work late Tuesday afternoon led by undercover TITANS detectives with support from an MNPD helicopter and Madison Precinct officers stopped a crime spree being committed by three Nashville teenagers. Read More.

3. Cheatham County School District COVID Dashboard

Cheatham County School District has established a data dashboard to report COVID-19 cases. Read More.

1. Velvet Taco Opens in Midtown

Velvet Taco, the elevated, taco restaurant, recently opened its second Nashville location in Midtown on January, 24. Read More.

2. Woman Found Dead on Side of Ned Shelton Road Identified

The deceased has been identified through her tattoos as Danielle Marie Dupee, 27, of Nashville. Read More

3. Groundhog Day: Six More Weeks of Winter or an Early Spring?

It’s official! Punxsutawney Phil has seen his shadow, six more weeks of winter! Read More.

1. Annual Home Sales Show Middle Tennessee Housing Market Remains Steady Going into New Year

Final numbers for 2021 indicate there were 47,172 homes sold in the region, compared to the 44,850 closings in 2020. Read More.



2. F-R-I-E-N-D-S Experience is Coming to Nashville

Take a step inside your favorite F-R-I-E-N-D-S moments with this new experience coming to Nashville in 2022. Read More.

3. How to Get Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests

Every home in the U.S. is now eligible to order 4 free at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 tests. The tests are completely free. Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days. Read More.

1. Federal Indictments Unsealed In Maury & Lewis County Drug Distribution And Conspiracies

A lengthy investigation by federal and local law enforcement has resulted in the indictment of 22 individuals for illegally distributing substantial amounts of controlled substances in and around the areas of Maury County and Lewis County, Tennessee. Read More.

2. Community Raises Funds for Family of Mt. Pleasant Student Who Died in Minibike Accident

Josiah Fisher, of Mt. Pleasant, was involved in a fatal accident at Mount Pleasant High School on January 26. A GoFundMe has been created to raise funds for his funeral expenses. Read More.

3. Maury Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 things in and near Maury County. Read More.

1. TBI Agents Investigating Shooting in Robertson County Involving Kentucky Deputies

At the request of 19th District Attorney General Robert Nash, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances leading to the shooting of an individual during an interaction with Simpson County, KY, deputies in Robertson County Tuesday night. Read More.

2. Dolly Parton to Release a Collection of Cake Mixes

Dolly Parton has partnered with Duncan Hines for a new line of cake mixes. Read More.

3. Preseason Report: Boys in Gold Wrap Up First Phase of 2022 Preseason

Nashville SC’s 2022 preseason preparations continue at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. Read More.

1. Everything Coming to Disney Plus in February 2022

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in February 2022. Read More.

2. Why Cashiers, North Carolina is the Perfect Winter Getaway

As far as destinations go, there’s no better place to visit in the winter than the mountains with their snow-dusted pine trees and ice-covered faces shimmering like the White Cliffs of Dover. Read More.

3. Replay Toys Opening Murfreesboro Location Soon

Replay Toys, located in Hendersonville, is expanding and opening a Murfreesboro location at 1312 Memorial Boulevard. Replay Toys offers new, used, vintage toys and collectibles. Read More.

1. 5 of the Most Expensive Homes for Sale in Sumner County

Check out these gorgeous homes throughout Sumner County. This information is accurate as of January 26, 2022. Read More.

2. 5 Things to Know About Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, is rumored to have purchased land in Franklin to build a home. Read More.

3. Mark Your Calendar for the Maker Market & Craft Fair at Bledsoe Creek State Park

Bledsoe Creek Maker Market & Craft Fair is a craft show with a healthy dose of invention; this will be a family-friendly gathering of creativity and ingenuity. Read More.

1. Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers Rumored to be Building a Home in Franklin

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback and future Hall of Fame inductee Aaron Rodgers has purchased land in Williamson County and is building a home in Franklin, reports Jared Stillman, ESPN Nashville 102.5 The Game. Read More.

2. Salvo’s Family Pizza Opening in Spring Hill

Salvo’s Family Pizza will open in Spring Hill soon, according to a social media post. Read More.

3. Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for Jan. 10-14, 2022

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for January 10-14, 2022. Read More.



1. BJ’s Wholesale Club Recruited to Mt. Juliet

On December 15, site plans were submitted for a new BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ’s) to be built in the Providence Central mixed-use development on Adams Lane near Interstate-40 in Mt. Juliet. Read More.

2. FDA Approves Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

On January 31, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a second COVID-19 vaccine. Read More.

3. 2022 Southern Home & Garden Expo is Coming to Lebanon

For more than 25 years, WBT has provided the annual Southern Home & Garden Expo for our community. Read More.