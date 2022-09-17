Saturday, September 17, 2022
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: September 11, 2022

Austin Timberlake
By Austin Timberlake
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from September 11 to September 16.

Cheatham County Source

  • MISSING PERSON: Stephanie Whittenberg
    Missing Person BOLO: On 09/08/2022 Stephanie Whittenberg and her juvenile son were reported missing by their family. Read more.

  • Wynonna Judd Announces Star-studded Lineup for The Judds: The Final Tour
    Wynonna Judd, has announced the line-up of special guests who will be joining her on the road for The Judds: The Final Tour. Read more.

  • Public Health Alert Issued For Specific Ground Beef In HelloFresh Meal Kits
    The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert due to concerns that ground beef products in HelloFresh meal kits may be associated with Escherichia coli (E. coli) O157:H7 illness. Read more.

