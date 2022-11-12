Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: November 7, 2022

Austin Timberlake
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from November 7 to November 11, 2022.

Cheatham County Source

  • Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Cheatham County for Nov. 9, 2022
    These are the health scores for grocery stores in Cheatham County with their most recent inspection score as of November 9, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. Read more.

  • Celebrate Veterans Day 2022 With These 10 Events
    As Veterans Day approaches, we want to give thanks to those who served our country. Here are ten events in Middle Tennessee that we can enjoy showing our appreciation to our veterans. Read more.

  • Powerball Winners Reported in Murfreesboro and Mt. Juliet
    The captivating world-record Powerball jackpot run ended with a single ticket holder in California matching all six numbers drawn to win the $2.04 billion jackpot. Read more.

