Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: November 21,2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from November 21 to November 25, 2022.

Celebrity Breast Cancer Survivors Show They are Just Like Us Breast cancer can affect any woman, from your local hairdresser to a popular celebrity. There are many household names that have gone through or are currently experiencing breast cancer. Read more.

Everything Coming to Hulu in December 2022 From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in December 2022. Read more.

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events across Middle TN. Read more.

Nashville Homicide Unit Investigating Fatal Shooting on Jefferson Street Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the death of Michael Hutchins, 29, who was dropped off at a local hospital Sunday night with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Read more.

Nashville Safe Surrender 2022 Set for December 2 and 3 Men and women in Davidson County wanted for non-violent crimes, including failure to appear in court, will soon be given a special opportunity toward a second chance during Nashville Safe Surrender 2022. Read more.

Not Crazy About Turkey or Ham? Here are Some Protein Alternatives to Serve This Holiday Season While a Thanksgiving turkey and a Christmas ham may be tradition, there is nothing wrong with starting your own holiday customs and trying something new. Read more.

Downtown Nashville’s Fifth + Broadway Purchased for $715M Real estate investment firm Northwood Investors LLC announced its acquisition of Fifth + Broadway, a newly developed 6.2-acre mixed-use, open-air center in downtown Nashville. Read more.

Gerald Ducharme Wanted by Dickson County Sheriff’s Office The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Gerald Ducharme due to Escaping. Read more.

Watch These 3 Holiday Movies That Were Filmed Locally

It’s that time of year to watch holiday movies with the family. After decorating cookies, shopping or just wanting to avoid the cold weather, we’ve found three released this year that were filmed in the area. Read more.

Holiday Recipe- Reindeer Chow

Reindeer Chow may become addicting. Suggested when making recipe you make one batch for guests, one for Santa, and one to hide for yourself. Read more.