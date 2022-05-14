Middle-TN-Top-Stories
Our top stories, from across Middle Tennessee, from May 8 – May 13.

Cheatham County Source

  • Tanger Outlets Nashville to Break Ground This Month
    A leader in the retail industry, Tanger Factory Outlets will host local officials and dignitaries to kick off the construction process and give a first look at what’s in store for the shopping destination. Read more.

  • Must-Visit Tennessee Destination: The Lodges at Fall Creek Falls
    Fall Creek Falls State Park is one of 56 state parks in Tennessee and one of only six that are considered resorts known as The Lodges at Tennessee State Parks. Read more.

  • Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for May 6
    This is the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for May 6, 2022, provided by the Sheriff’s Office. Read more.

Davidson County Source

Dickson County Source

Maury County Source

Robertson County Source

Rutherford Source

Sumner County Source

Williamson Source

Wilson County Source

