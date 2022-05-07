Middle-TN-Top-Stories

Our top stories, from across Middle Tennessee, from May 1 – 6, 2022.

Cheatham County Source

  • Pedestrian Killed on I-24 Near Joelton Identified
    A pedestrian was killed on I-24 East near Joelton after being struck by a semi-truck. Read more.

  • Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for April 29
    This is the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for April 29, 2022, provided by the Sheriff’s Office. Read more.

  • Tennessee Prison Correctional Officer Arrested in Child Porn Case
    A corporal at the Deberry Special Needs Facility was stopped and arrested on his way to work. Detectives then executed a search warrant and seized a computer from his home along with his cell phone. Read more.

Davidson County Source

Dickson County Source

Maury County Source

Robertson County Source

Rutherford Source

Sumner County Source

Williamson Source

Wilson County Source

