Our top stories, from across Middle Tennessee, from May 1 – 6, 2022.
Cheatham County Source
-
Pedestrian Killed on I-24 Near Joelton Identified
A pedestrian was killed on I-24 East near Joelton after being struck by a semi-truck. Read more.
-
Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for April 29
This is the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for April 29, 2022, provided by the Sheriff’s Office. Read more.
-
Tennessee Prison Correctional Officer Arrested in Child Porn Case
A corporal at the Deberry Special Needs Facility was stopped and arrested on his way to work. Detectives then executed a search warrant and seized a computer from his home along with his cell phone. Read more.
Davidson County Source
-
25 Places for Mother’s Day Brunch
While you might not need to clean the kitchen for this one, you will need to make a reservation. Don’t delay in making the big day special. Read more.
-
Guy Fieri Meets Fans at Chicken Guy! in Nashville
This week, Guy stopped by Chicken Guy! in Nashville and greeted fans. Read more.
-
9 Local Mexican Restaurants for Cinco de Mayo
Cinco de Mayo may be over, but you can still enjoy these local Mexican restaurants. Read more.
Dickson County Source
-
7 Tennessee State Parks to Visit
Whether you enjoy camping, walking the trails or spending time on the water, Tennessee State Parks has something for everyone. Read more.
-
What’s New to Streaming in May 2022
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Read more.
-
Debris Burn Permits Required Now Through May 15
Debris Burn Permits for leaf and brush piles are available at no charge via the MyTN mobile app or online at www.BurnSafeTN.org. Read more.
Maury County Source
-
Find Out Which Tennessee Towns Made Southern Living’s List of ‘Charming Tennessee Towns to Visit’
Southern Living just released its list of “Charming Tennessee Towns Everyone Should Visit this Year.” Out of the eight small towns on the list, two are in our local area. Read more.
-
City of Columbia Names Officer Marc Jett as the April Employee of the Month
The City is proud to announce Officer Marc Jett as April 2022 Employee of the Month. Read more.
-
Carhartt Opens First Tennessee Retail Store in Nashville
With Carhartt’s mission to serve and protect all hardworking people, the brand opened the doors to its 37th company retail store in Nashville. Read more.
Robertson County Source
- Everything Coming to Disney Plus in May 2022
Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in May 2022. Read more.
-
Nashville Shores Waterpark Opens Soon for 2022 Season and Offers Special Price for Opening Weekend
Nashville Shores officially opens its waterpark for the summer season on the weekend of Saturday, May 7, 2022, and Sunday, May 8, 2022! Read more.
-
Belmont University Helps Students Find Their Purpose With ‘What’s Your Why?’ Course
For Wesley Gerndt, a sophomore psychology major in the compassionate guide section, the class has “definitely challenged me to consider new perspectives and value people from all walks of life.” Read more.
Rutherford Source
-
Central Magnet School Receives State Volunteer Award for 6th Consecutive Year
Central Magnet School has been honored with an Award of Excellence by Volunteer Tennessee for the sixth consecutive year. Only 10 schools in Tennessee earned the honor this year from the organization. Read more.
-
Preds Look at Williamson County for Next Ice Hockey and Figure Skating Facility
Spring Hill may be the home of the next Nashville Predators ice hockey and figure skating facility, according to a recent article by the Nashville Business Journal. Read more.
-
Health Inspections: Opry Mills Mall Food Options for May 3
These are the most recent inspection scores as of May 2, 2022, for places to eat at Opry Mills mall in Nashville. The Opry Mills mall is located at 433 Opry Mills Dr, Nashville, TN 37214. Read more.
Sumner County Source
-
Sumner Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Sumner County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.
-
36th Annual Tennessee Renaissance Festival Returns This Month
The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) proudly presents the 36th Annual Tennessee Renaissance Festival May 7-30, 2022. Read more.
-
12 Memorial Day Activities for the Whole Family
Looking for something to do this Memorial Weekend? Check out our list of ideas. Read more.
Williamson Source
-
Brentwood High School Student Killed in Crash on Franklin Road
Brentwood Police Officers were dispatched to a crash involving a Jeep Wrangler and a Honda motorcycle on Franklin Road at the intersection of Murray Lane. Read more.
-
Local Celebrity Home Tour: Judd Family Farm
Oprah Winfrey took a tour of their family farm on her show “Where are They Now” in January of 2016. Read more.
-
Mockingbird Restaurant in Spring Hill Stops Regular Restaurant Operations
Fans of The Mockingbird Restaurant in Spring Hill will be happy to know the restaurant will re-open but in a new way. Read more.
Wilson County Source
-
Actor Gary Sinise Announced His Foundation Will Move From California to Middle Tennessee
They will move into a new headquarters in Franklin this summer, and Gary Sinise also plans to move to the state with his family. Read more.
-
Cumberland University Announces Three New Academic Programs For Fall 2022
Cumberland University announced the launch of three new academic programs in the Labry School of Science, Technology and Business for the Fall 2022 semester. Read more.
-
Two West Wilson Middle School Students Raised $1,500 for Domestic Abuse Shelter
Eme Sinor and Maddie Brown raised $1,500 for Safe Haven which is a shelter for survivors of domestic abuse. Read more.