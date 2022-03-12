Top Middle Tennessee Stories March 6, 2022

Our top stories, from across Middle Tennessee, from March 6 – March 11, 2022.

  • It’s Here – The Cheesiest Event Nashville Has Ever Seen
    Top Chefs, Food Trucks and Food Vendors Serving up the World’s Most Amazing (and Cheesiest!) Dish – America’s Own Mac and Cheese! More than just a Food Festival, there will also be an amazing selection of Craft Beers, wines and ciders to sample. Read more.

  • A. Marshall Hospitality Launches its Own Restaurant Week With Specials Across its 10 Restaurants
    A. Marshall Hospitality (AMH), the family-owned, Franklin-based hospitality group behind beloved Southern restaurants Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant, Americana Taphouse, Burger Dandy, Deacon’s New South and Scout’s Pub, invites you to mark your calendars for the first-ever A. Marshall Hospitality Restaurant Week March 14 – 20. Read more.

  • 7 Tennessee State Parks to Visit
    Tennessee has 56 amazing state parks offering a range of activities from hiking and camping to boating, fishing and biking. Whether you enjoy camping, walking the trails or spending time on the water, Tennessee State Parks has something for everyone. Read more.

