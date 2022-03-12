Our top stories, from across Middle Tennessee, from March 6 – March 11, 2022.

Human remains of an adult male were found Sunday in Cheatham County according to a

It’s Here – The Cheesiest Event Nashville Has Ever Seen

Top Chefs, Food Trucks and Food Vendors Serving up the World’s Most Amazing (and Cheesiest!) Dish – America’s Own Mac and Cheese! More than just a Food Festival, there will also be an amazing selection of Craft Beers, wines and ciders to sample. Read more.



A. Marshall Hospitality Launches its Own Restaurant Week With Specials Across its 10 Restaurants

A. Marshall Hospitality (AMH), the family-owned, Franklin-based hospitality group behind beloved Southern restaurants Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant, Americana Taphouse, Burger Dandy, Deacon’s New South and Scout’s Pub, invites you to mark your calendars for the first-ever A. Marshall Hospitality Restaurant Week March 14 – 20. Read more.