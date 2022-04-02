top-middle-tn-stories
Our top stories, from across Middle Tennessee, from March 27 – April 1, 2022.

Cheatham County Source

  • I-24 Smart Corridor Phase 2 Construction Begins Sunday April, 3rd
    The Tennessee Department of Transportation is happy to announce construction will begin on Phase 2 of the I-24 SMART Corridor on April 3. The work on a total of 67 overhead gantries will prompt overnight lane closures along the corridor from Nashville to Murfreesboro. Read more.

  • Nashville Hot Chicken is Headed to the Beach
    In early Spring 2022, Party Fowl will be heading even further south to bring the heat from land to sea! Nashville’s favorite full-service Nashville Hot Chicken restaurant is pleased to announce its expansion to Destin, Florida, marking the first Party Fowl restaurant outside of Tennessee and the sixth restaurant in total, in addition to outposts in the Nashville International Airport and Nissan Stadium. Read more.

  • Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for March 25
    This is the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for March 25, 2022, provided by the Sheriff’s Office.The week is now in the history books. We may have to burn a few pages in the courthouse basement. Thankfully, the ole’ haunted water closet, “Stinky John,” still flushes by itself. Read more.

Davidson County Source

Dickson County Source

  • Debris Burn Permits Required Now Through May 15
    The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry joins the effort to promote fire prevention awareness and reminds citizens that our state is heading into fire season. A debris burn permit is required for leaf and brush piles from Oct. 15 until May 15 each season. Read more.

  • Dickson County Food Health Inspections for February 2022
    These are the February health scores for some restaurants in Dickson County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.

  • Kevin Costner’s Band to Headline Rory Feek’s Homestead Festival in Columbia, TN
    The Homestead Festival, a first-of-its-kind outdoor event, will make its debut on June 3-4, 2022 at Rory Feek’s 100-acre historic farm in Columbia, Tennessee. Combining music and meaning, the two-day affair features musical performances, including headliner Kevin Costner & Modern West, as well as masterclass lectures by prominent homesteading community leaders such as Dr. Temple Grandin, Joel Salatin, Justin Rhodes, and many others. Read more.

Maury County Source

Robertson County Source

Rutherford Source

Sumner County Source

Williamson Source

Wilson County Source

