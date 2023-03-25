Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: March 20, 2023

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from March 20 to March 24, 2023.
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County New Business Licenses for March 11-17, 2023
If you’re looking for information on who is setting up shop in your community, or if you just want to keep up with all of the newest businesses popping up around the area, this is the article for you. Read more.
Annual Pegram Community Club Fish Fry Happening this Weekend
The Pegram Community Club Fish Fry is happening this weekend on Saturday, March 25th from 11am – 2pm. Read more.
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of March 21, 2023
Anyone with information regarding these subjects, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Read more.
Davidson County Source
Actor Tom Hanks to Discuss New Book in Nashville, Limited Tickets Are Available
Parnassus Books, in partnership with Montgomery Bell Academy, will host a book discussion with Tom Hanks on his new book The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece. Read more.
Two Brentwood Teens Killed in Jones Parkway Crash
On Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 2:01 p.m., Brentwood Police Officers were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Jones Parkway near the intersection of Brentmeade Boulevard. Read more.
Sinatra Bar & Lounge Nashville Announce Grand Opening Date
n partnership with Frank Sinatra Enterprises (FSE), Icon Entertainment Group announces the April 14 grand opening of the highly anticipated Sinatra Bar & Lounge, bringing a Manhattan meets Palm Springs ambiance to downtown Nashville’s historic Printers Alley. Read more.
Dickson County Source
Dickson Police Department Need Help Identifying This Suspect
Please help identify this subject. If you have any information, please contact Detective Kidd at 615-441-9550, or you can message this page. Read more.
Dickson Native Selected to Compete on The Voice
Dickson resident Laura Littleton has been selected to compete on Season 23 of NBC’s The Voice. Read more.
The Factory at Franklin to Unveil Grand Hall Bar and New Restaurants During Preview Event, Tickets Available Now
The Factory at Franklin today unveiled details about its highly awaited Grand Hall bar concept and also announced new tenant partnerships with two iconic restaurants expanding to Williamson County for the very first time. Read more.
Maury County Source
What’s New at the 2023 Masters?
The 2023 PGA Tour includes 45 events from September 2022 through August 2023. But one of the most highly anticipated events during the tour is the Masters at Augusta National, which will take place April 6-9, 2023. Read more.
Remains Found in Maury County Identified as Missing Woman
The Maury County Sheriff’s Department has identified human remains found in 2020 off of Hood Road. Read more.
Columbia Fire & Rescue Celebrates Two Promotions
The Columbia Fire & Rescue announced on their Facebook page two promotions. Deja Dixon and Riley Like have been promoted to Driver/Engineer. Read more.
Robertson County Source
One Person Injured in Springfield Shooting
One person was injured in a shooting in Springfield over the weekend. Read more.
Man Crashes After Being Shot Multiple Times in Springfield
A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Springfield on March 21, according to Smokey Barn News. Read more.
Robertson County New Business Licenses for March 18-24, 2023
Whether you are looking to start your own business or simply curious about what new companies may be entering your local market, make sure to check back here for all of your latest business news from Robertson County! Read more.
Rutherford Source
Injury Crash on I-24 Causes Lane Closures
A crash with injuries caused two lanes to be blocked on Interstate 24 near the Sam Ridley Parkway exit towards Nashville. Read more.
Police Chase on I-840 Ends in Crash Involving Semi-Truck
A police chase that began in Williamson County ended on Interstate 840 East at the Rutherford County and Wilson County line on March 19, 2023, WSMV reports. Read more.
Murder Suspect Captured in La Vergne
Kevin Rivera, 19, has been arrested for the murder of Eric Contreras, 19, and the wounding of Contreras’ pregnant girlfriend, 18, on McBride Rd in Antioch on March 17, 2023, reports MNPS. Read more.
Sumner County Source
Man Accused of Stealing TVs from Gallatin Walmart
Please be on the lookout for the man pictured above. He was seen on camera at Walmart putting two TVs in his cart and walking out. Read more.
Opry Mills Adding New Retailer & Dining Options
Opry Mills is excited to add five, first-to-market retail and dining offerings into its growing collection of fan-favorite brands in Spring 2023! Read more.
Williamson Source
Notable Nashville Restaurant Expanding to The Factory at Franklin
Etch, a longstanding restaurant led by Chef Deb Paquette, will open in Franklin, reports Nashville Business Journal. Read more.
Franklin Makers Market Returns in May for its Biggest Market Yet
Franklin Makers Market is headed to The Factory at Franklin on Sunday, May 7th. Read more.
One in Critical Condition After I-65 Crash in Franklin
One man remains in critical condition after a crash on I-65 in Franklin on March 19, 2023. Read more.
Wilson County Source
Two Teen Parents, Infant Killed in Wilson County Crash
Two teenagers were killed and an infant was hurt during a crash in Wilson County on March 19, 2023, according to WSMV. Read more.
One Killed in I-40 Crash Involving Motorcycle
One person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle in Mt. Juliet over the weekend, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Read more.
