Our top stories, from across Middle Tennessee, from March 20 – March 25, 2022.

  • Metro Nashville is Set to Purchase Hickory Hollow Mall
    Mayor John Cooper and Councilwoman Joy Styles announced the city’s plans to acquire the Global Mall at the Crossings, formerly known as Hickory Hollow Mall, along with a new vision for the cornerstone property in Southeast Nashville. Read more.

  • Coming to Disney Plus in April 2022
    Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in April 2022. Read more.

  • The Annual Pegram Community Club Fish Fry is BACK!
    After 3 long years the Annual Pegram Community Club Fish Fry is BACK! Mark your calendars now for Saturday, March 26th. Serving will begin at 11:00 and continue until we’re out of fish. Read more.

