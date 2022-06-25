Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from June 19 to June 24.

Two-Vehicle Collision on Briley Parkway in West Nashville Kills 1 Driver A collision involving a Ford Fusion sedan and a chipper truck on Briley Parkway north near the Centennial Boulevard exit resulted in the death of the Fusion’s driver, Joe D. Long, 74, of Nashville. Read more.

Fishing Advisory Issued for Cheatham Reservoir The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced a precautionary fish consumption advisory due to polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) on Cheatham Reservoir in Davidson County. Read more.

Unidentified Male Pedestrian Struck and Killed on I-24 An unidentified male pedestrian was killed Friday at 1:15 a.m. as he attempted to cross I-24 East at the I-65 South split. Read more.

Teenage Girl Fatally Stabbed in Nashville Monday Night Homicide Unit detectives are working to identify the teenage girl who fatally stabbed Malia Powell, 14, in the parking lot of the Wal-Mart store at 3458 Dickerson Pike shortly before 10 p.m. Monday. Read more.

Davidson County Food Health Inspections for February 2022 These are the February 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Williamson County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.

Global Retail Operator to Develop High End Luxury Outlet in Nashville Simon Property Group will develop a high-end luxury Premium Outlet, located in the Nashville metropolitan area in partnership with locally-based Adventurous Journeys (AJ) Capital Partners. Read more.

Luke Combs and Wife Nicole Share First Photo of Their Son Born on Father’s Day During CMA Fest, Combs shared he’d probably be a father by Father’s Day but the new addition to the family arrived on Father’s Day . Read more.

Where to See Fireworks in Middle Tennessee This Fourth of July Are you ready for the Fourth of July? Here are some places you can take the whole family to see fireworks this Fourth of July! Read more.

Man Recovered From Cumberland River Tuesday Night Identified The man recovered from the Cumberland River Tuesday night has been identified as Joshua Cain McCormack, 35, of Columbia. Read more.

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Bring Tour to Franklin, TN Performing at FirstBank Amphitheater on September 7, tickets go on sale this Friday, June 24. Raise The Roof, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss have reunited once again. Earlier this month, the duo kicked off their first tour in over a decade. Read more.

Celebrate Our Nation’s Independence at Springfield’s Freedom Fest July 3 The City of Springfield’s Freedom Fest, presented by Grace Baptist Church, will take place on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the Robertson County Fairgrounds, 4635 US-41. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public. Read more.

Get Ready to Move Your Feet at the 2nd Annual Bluegrass Festival in Millersville Get Ready Millersville!! The 2nd Annual Bluegrass Festival is back and bigger than before on Friday, July 1st at 6 pm at the Millersville Community Center. Read more.

Restaurant Manager Fires Shot at Customer After Food Dispute, Parking Lot Disturbance A fast-food restaurant manager has been arrested for shooting at a customer after a dispute over food and a disturbance in the parking lot of Checkers on Wednesday, June 22. Read more.

Woman Robs Madison and Smyrna GameStops at Gunpoint Violent Crimes Division detectives are working to identify the woman who Sunday at 6:50 p.m. robbed the GameStop at 2086 Gallatin Pike North in Madison. Read more.

Williamson County School Board Approves 2022-23 Late Start, Early Release Days

At its June 20 meeting, the Williamson County School Board approved 27 Late Start Days and 11 Early Release Days. On Late Start Days, most of which take place on a Monday, middle and high school students will begin the school day 45 minutes later than usual. Read more.

Williamson County Property Transfers May 31

See where houses sold for May 31 through June 3, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.