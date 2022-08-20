Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: August 14, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from August 14 to August 19.

Town of Ashland City Accepting Applications For Accounting Position If you wish to apply, applications are being accepted at City Hall located at 233 Tn Waltz Parkway Suite 103 until the close of business on Friday, August 19, 2022. Read more.

Cheatham County Fair Underway, Details Here This year will be the 75th annual Cheatham County Fair, running from August 16 through August 20, 2022. There will be lots of live entertainment, activities for kids, agricultural and arts competitions, Mud Bog, Go-Kart Racing, Demolition Derby, a carnival, beauty contests and much more. Read more.

Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for August 12 The many roads of Cheatham are curvy, straight, narrow and downright scary. We travel them with little fear because your servants are on a mission to get to you. They are your super highway watchmen. Read more.

Human Remains Identified as Missing 22-Year-Old Mya Fuller Wilson County Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s assistance and any information pertaining to Mya Fuller’s death. Read more.

Davidson County Food Health Inspections for February 2022 These are the February 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Williamson County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.

Experience the Newly Renovated Lodge at Fall Creek Falls The new Lodge at Fall Creek Falls is a stunning example of how a team of architects, designers and builders can create a building that seems to melt into its surroundings. The lake, the virgin forest, the shoreline — they all work together to bring the new lodge into focus. Read more.

Case of Monkeypox Confirmed in Davidson County Testing confirms an orthopoxviral infection in a Davidson County resident; confirmatory testing will be done by the CDC. The case is an individual who recently traveled to a country which has reported monkeypox cases. Read more.

Mayor Administers Oath to Two New Police Officers Dickson Mayor Don L. Weiss Jr. swore in two new officers for the Dickson Police Department at the Aug. 15 Finance and Management Committee meeting. Read more.

Single Day Passes to 2022 Pilgrimage Music Festival in Franklin On Sale This Week If you’ve been debating about buying a ticket or your schedule doesn’t allow you to attend both days, you are in luck. Read more.

FTC Issues Warning Regarding an Increase of Text Message Scams The Federal Trade Commission (FTC), issued a warning that there has been an increase in reports of people receiving text message scams. Most of these text messages appear to come from well-known companies. Read more.

Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week One The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. Read more.

Chick-fil-A Announces New Community Scholarship Program Today, Chick-fil-A, Inc. opens applications for its newest education initiative, Chick-fil-A™ Community Scholars. This new scholarship program will award 12 scholarships of $25,000 annually to community service-minded leaders, helping them pursue their goals through furthering their education. Read more.

Deja Moo Creamery & Coffee Co. to Open in Springfield What’s better than coffee and ice cream? We can’t think of anything! And Deja Moo Creamery & Coffee Co offers just that, and they are opening soon in Springfield! Read more.

$100,000 Powerball Winner in Hendersonville

The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000. But since the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1 and the Power Play number drawn was 2, the prize of $50,000 was doubled to $100,000. Read more.

Top 10 High School Football Matchups to Look Forward to This Season

High school football is right around the corner, and the schedules can be a little intimidating. There are 374 TSSAA member schools, each playing a 10-game schedule. That’s a lot to comb through, so here is a time saving list of the 10 games that you need to know and do not want to miss. Read more.