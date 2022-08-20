Saturday, August 20, 2022
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: August 14, 2022

By Austin Timberlake
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from August 14 to August 19.

Cheatham County Source

  • Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for August 12
    The many roads of Cheatham are curvy, straight, narrow and downright scary. We travel them with little fear because your servants are on a mission to get to you. They are your super highway watchmen. Read more.

  • Cheatham County Fair Underway, Details Here
    This year will be the 75th annual Cheatham County Fair, running from August 16 through August 20, 2022. There will be lots of live entertainment, activities for kids, agricultural and arts competitions, Mud Bog, Go-Kart Racing, Demolition Derby, a carnival, beauty contests and much more. Read more.

  • Town of Ashland City Accepting Applications For Accounting Position
    If you wish to apply, applications are being accepted at City Hall located at 233 Tn Waltz Parkway Suite 103 until the close of business on Friday, August 19, 2022. Read more.

Davidson County Source

Dickson County Source

Maury County Source

Robertson County Source

Rutherford Source

Sumner County Source

  • $100,000 Powerball Winner in Hendersonville
    The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000. But since the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1 and the Power Play number drawn was 2, the prize of $50,000 was doubled to $100,000. Read more.

  • Top 10 High School Football Matchups to Look Forward to This Season
    High school football is right around the corner, and the schedules can be a little intimidating. There are 374 TSSAA member schools, each playing a 10-game schedule. That’s a lot to comb through, so here is a time saving list of the 10 games that you need to know and do not want to miss. Read more.

  • Blossom & Cellar Door Craft Cavern and La La Lounge Offer Great Food and Music
    Located in an old skating rink, Blossom & Cellar Door Craft Cave and La La Lounge all share one thing in common, good tastes. While Blossom and Cellar Door Craft Cave were opened in 2016, La La Lounge opened next door in 2021. Between them, there is opportunity for great food, drinks and live entertainment in a family room atmosphere. Read more.

Williamson Source

Wilson County Source

