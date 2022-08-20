Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: August 14, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from August 14 to August 19.
Cheatham County Source
-
Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for August 12
The many roads of Cheatham are curvy, straight, narrow and downright scary. We travel them with little fear because your servants are on a mission to get to you. They are your super highway watchmen. Read more.
-
Cheatham County Fair Underway, Details Here
This year will be the 75th annual Cheatham County Fair, running from August 16 through August 20, 2022. There will be lots of live entertainment, activities for kids, agricultural and arts competitions, Mud Bog, Go-Kart Racing, Demolition Derby, a carnival, beauty contests and much more. Read more.
-
Town of Ashland City Accepting Applications For Accounting Position
If you wish to apply, applications are being accepted at City Hall located at 233 Tn Waltz Parkway Suite 103 until the close of business on Friday, August 19, 2022. Read more.
Davidson County Source
-
Experience the Newly Renovated Lodge at Fall Creek Falls
The new Lodge at Fall Creek Falls is a stunning example of how a team of architects, designers and builders can create a building that seems to melt into its surroundings. The lake, the virgin forest, the shoreline — they all work together to bring the new lodge into focus. Read more.
-
Davidson County Food Health Inspections for February 2022
These are the February 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Williamson County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.
-
Human Remains Identified as Missing 22-Year-Old Mya Fuller
Wilson County Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s assistance and any information pertaining to Mya Fuller’s death. Read more.
Dickson County Source
-
Mayor Administers Oath to Two New Police Officers
Dickson Mayor Don L. Weiss Jr. swore in two new officers for the Dickson Police Department at the Aug. 15 Finance and Management Committee meeting. Read more.
-
Case of Monkeypox Confirmed in Davidson County
Testing confirms an orthopoxviral infection in a Davidson County resident; confirmatory testing will be done by the CDC. The case is an individual who recently traveled to a country which has reported monkeypox cases. Read more.
- Don’t Miss the 2022 Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair
Are you ready for some great family fun? The 2022 Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair takes place August 18-27, 2022, in Lebanon, Tennessee at the James E. Ward Agriculture Center better known as The Fairgrounds. Read more.
Maury County Source
-
Cheekwood Harvest Opens on September 17
The fall season shines at Cheekwood Harvest 2022, part of Cheekwood Estate & Gardens’ year-round lineup of signature seasonal festivals. Read more.
-
FTC Issues Warning Regarding an Increase of Text Message Scams
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC), issued a warning that there has been an increase in reports of people receiving text message scams. Most of these text messages appear to come from well-known companies. Read more.
-
Single Day Passes to 2022 Pilgrimage Music Festival in Franklin On Sale This Week
If you’ve been debating about buying a ticket or your schedule doesn’t allow you to attend both days, you are in luck. Read more.
Robertson County Source
-
Deja Moo Creamery & Coffee Co. to Open in Springfield
What’s better than coffee and ice cream? We can’t think of anything! And Deja Moo Creamery & Coffee Co offers just that, and they are opening soon in Springfield! Read more.
-
Chick-fil-A Announces New Community Scholarship Program
Today, Chick-fil-A, Inc. opens applications for its newest education initiative, Chick-fil-A™ Community Scholars. This new scholarship program will award 12 scholarships of $25,000 annually to community service-minded leaders, helping them pursue their goals through furthering their education. Read more.
-
Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week One
The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. Read more.
Rutherford Source
- M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers Plans Expansion to Murfreesboro
M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers has plans to expand to Murfreesboro, announces founder Austin Ray, making it the fifth location for the local chain. M.L.Rose Murfreesboro will be located in the West Point development off the 1-24 exit at New Salem Road, about a block from the new Costco. Read more.
- New Charcuterie Concept Graze Craze to Open in Murfreesboro
Graze Craze®, a booming new concept in charcuterie boards and boxes for healthy lunches, office catering and special events, will open its second Tennessee location at 675 Middle Tennessee Blvd in Murfreesboro on Monday, August 15. Graze Craze is the newest food brand to join the community of award-winning companies affiliated with United Franchise Group™ (UFG). Read more.
- Father Owned Gun that Killed Five-Year-Old Boy at Lee Victory Recreation Park Monday
Smyrna, TN – On August 15, 2022, Smyrna Police responded to a call that reported a 5 year old child accidentally discharged a handgun at the basketball court in Lee Victory Recreation Park. Read more.
Sumner County Source
-
$100,000 Powerball Winner in Hendersonville
The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000. But since the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1 and the Power Play number drawn was 2, the prize of $50,000 was doubled to $100,000. Read more.
-
Top 10 High School Football Matchups to Look Forward to This Season
High school football is right around the corner, and the schedules can be a little intimidating. There are 374 TSSAA member schools, each playing a 10-game schedule. That’s a lot to comb through, so here is a time saving list of the 10 games that you need to know and do not want to miss. Read more.
-
Blossom & Cellar Door Craft Cavern and La La Lounge Offer Great Food and Music
Located in an old skating rink, Blossom & Cellar Door Craft Cave and La La Lounge all share one thing in common, good tastes. While Blossom and Cellar Door Craft Cave were opened in 2016, La La Lounge opened next door in 2021. Between them, there is opportunity for great food, drinks and live entertainment in a family room atmosphere. Read more.
Williamson Source
-
Former Brentwood Academy Football Player Luke Knox Has Died
In a social media post, Brentwood Academy shared, “We are incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Luke Knox ’18. Luke was a faithful friend, a diligent student, and an ideal teammate. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Knox family and his many loved ones who mean so much to our BA community.” Read more.
-
Sweethaven is Now Open in Downtown Franklin
In a social media post, they shared, “We’re ready to sweeten Main Street! Join us for the Grand Opening THIS WEEKEND! Ribbon Cutting today at 4pm, ”Sweet Peek” today from 5-9 pm- Grand Opening Saturday & Sunday from 11 am-9 pm.” Read more.
-
Franklin Man Arrested After Allegedly Peering Over Bathroom Stalls at Children
A Franklin man is free on bond after police arrested him for peeping over the bathroom stalls in the women’s restroom at King’s Bowl. The victims in this case were a 12 and 14-year-old girl, and their mom. Read more.
Wilson County Source
-
Lebanon Attorney Misappropriated More Than $250,000 From Clients
An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, working in conjunction with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and at the request of the District Attorney General of the 15th Judicial District, has resulted in the indictment of Jennifer Porth. Read more.
-
-
Song Written by Local Police Chief Becomes Official City of Mt Juliet Song
The City of Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners announced, via social media, that Mt. Juliet Police Department Chief James Hambrick’s “Community Strong” song is the official City of Mt. Juliet song. Read more.