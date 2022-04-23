middle-tn-top-stories
middle-tn-top-stories

Our top stories, from across Middle Tennessee, from April 17 – 22, 2022.

Cheatham County Source

  • $20 Million Mega Millions Jackpot Winner Sold in Pegram
    The lucky ticket, which matched all six numbers drawn, was sold at Citgo Food Mart, 560 Hwy. 70, in Pegram, Tennessee. Owner Rajesh Ghadiyali will receive $50,000 for selling this jackpot-winning ticket. Read more.

  • Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for April 15
    his is the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for April 15, 2022, provided by the Sheriff’s Office. Read more.

  • Former Basketball Coach in Clarksville Indicted for Theft
    An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Julius Colemon, a former boys’ basketball coach at West Creek Middle School in Clarksville. Read more.

Davidson County Source

Dickson County Source

Maury County Source

Robertson County Source

Rutherford Source

Sumner County Source

Williamson Source

Wilson County Source

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here