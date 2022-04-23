Our top stories, from across Middle Tennessee, from April 17 – 22, 2022.

Former Basketball Coach in Clarksville Indicted for Theft An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Julius Colemon, a former boys’ basketball coach at West Creek Middle School in Clarksville. Read more.

$20 Million Mega Millions Jackpot Winner Sold in Pegram The lucky ticket, which matched all six numbers drawn, was sold at Citgo Food Mart, 560 Hwy. 70, in Pegram, Tennessee . Owner Rajesh Ghadiyali will receive $50,000 for selling this jackpot-winning ticket. Read more.

For the Second Time in a Week, Accused Murderer on Bond is Rearrested For the second time this week, an accused murderer free on bond has been rearrested, this time as part of a Thursday night gun and drug investigation. Read more.

Motorcyclist Dies Following Crash on I-24 Exit Ramp at Bell Road A motorcyclist, of Nashville, died following a crash Thursday night on the I-24 West exit ramp at Bell Road. Read more.

Man Dies After Striking Tree on Nolensville Pike in Single-Car Crash Phillip Michael Roe, 29, was traveling southbound in a 2007 Nissan Frontier when he overcorrected after entering the right shoulder of the roadway and struck a driveway culvert before a tree. Read more.

Everything Coming to Disney Plus in May 2022 Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Read more.

Learn the Ins and Outs of Honey Production with Kamon Reynolds at the Upcoming Dickson Bee Club Meeting Kamon and Laurel also have filmed hundreds of educational videos to help new and veteran beekeepers around the world keep their bees successfully. Read more.

Dickson County Food Health Inspections for March 2022 These are the March health scores for some restaurants in Dickson County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.

Columbia Homicide Suspect Demondra Gaines Captured in Memphis Columbia Police Department, Tennessee is pleased to announce that the suspect in this case, Demondra Gaines, has been safely taken into custody in Memphis, TN. Read more.

Maury County Health Inspections for March 2022 These are the March 2022 health inspection scores for restaurants in Maury County, as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.

Maury County Public Schools Announces Supervisor of the Year Mrs. Renee Palaokvic has been chosen as the 22-23 Supervisor of the Year at Maury County Public Schools. Read more.

Springfield Police Department Offering $15,000 Reward for Information on Homicide Suspects The Springfield Police Department is offering a cash reward up to $15,000 for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of any person or persons responsible for the murder of 20-year-old LaThomas A. Burr and 19-year-old Tommy L. Baker, Jr. Read more.

Springfield Native Mark Reeves to be Elevated to Executive Director Following Childress Retirement Reeves will succeed Bernard Childress as the fifth executive director of the organization following Childress’ retirement after 41 years in education. Read more.

Robertson County Food Health Inspections for March 2022 These are the March 2022 health inspection scores for some restaurants in Cheatham County, as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.

9 Upcoming Shows at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, TN to Check Out This Spring and Summer

FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane in Franklin (near I-65 and I-840), is a completely open-air Tennessee venue nestled on a 138-acre site convenient to Nashville and the surrounding cities and is located within a beautiful wooded, natural stone and park-like setting. Read more.

Check Out This Heat Map of Rutherford County’s Explosive Growth Over the Last Four Years

It is no secret that property values in and around Nashville have skyrocketed in the last decade. Since the “Great Recession” of 2007-2011 real estate has increased in value beyond belief. Read more.