Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: April 10, 2023

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from April 10 to April 15, 2023.
Cheatham County Source
-
Woman, Toddler Killed in Cheatham County Crash
A crash occurred on Highway 49 east at the Sycamore Creek Bridge/Girl Scout Camp on the morning of April 11, 2023. Read more.
-
GoFundMe Set Up for Late Staff Sergeant with Cheatham County Jail
A Staff Sergeant with the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office died on Monday April, 10, 2023. Read more.
-
Cheatham County New Business Licenses for April 14, 2023
These are the latest business licenses in Cheatham County for April 7-14, 2023, from the Tennessee County Clerk. Read more.
Davidson County Source
-
Victim Identified in Deadly Motorcycle Crash on Rosa L. Parks Blvd.
The motorcyclist killed in the collision with a Mercedes Sedan at the intersection of Rosa L. Parks Boulevard and Monroe Street is identified as Matthew D. Freer, 28, of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Read more.
-
Infant Found Dead at Daycare Provider’s Apartment in West Nashville; Caregiver Found in Park
Youth Services detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a three-month-old boy who was discovered deceased Monday afternoon inside the West Nashville apartment of his daycare provider at 512 Old Hickory Boulevard. Read more.
-
TennGreen Land Conservancy Acquires 15 Acres to Expand Cedars of Lebanon State Park
TennGreen Land Conservancy announced today its acquisition of 15 acres of property adjacent to Cedars of Lebanon State Park and Natural Area in Wilson County. Read more.
Dickson County Source
-
New Traffic Signals Activated in Dickson
New traffic signals at the entrance to Dickson County High School on Henslee Drive, at Highway 46 and Crestview Park Drive and at Highway 70 East at Hummingbird Lane have been activated. Read more.
-
Dickson Police Asks for Help in Identifying Vehicle
Dickson Police Department needs help identifying a vehicle. Read more.
-
Dickson County New Business Licenses for April 10, 2023
These are the latest business licenses in Dickson County for April 1-10, 2023, from the Tennessee County Clerk. Read more.
Maury County Source
-
Missing Man: Demontez Jerall Hill of Columbia
The Columbia Police Department is trying to locate 29-year-old missing person Demontez Jerall Hill. Demontez was last seen in the area of Stonebridge Way in Columbia on 04/13/2023. Read more.
-
Spring Hill Man Arrested For Crimes Against Children
On April 13, 2023, SHPD detectives arrested Spring Hill resident Daniel Diemert, 47, after a months-long investigation stemming from alleged incidents in the spring/summer of 2022. Read more.
-
Governor Bill Lee Signs Executive Order to Strengthen Background Checks for Gun Purchases
Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order on April 11 that will enhance the protection of purchasing a firearm by strengthening background checks. Read more.
Robertson County Source
-
Culver’s Releases New Smokehouse BBQ Cheddar Sandwich
A smoky new menu item is coming to Culver’s, and it’s sure to delight burger and chicken lovers alike. Read more.
-
Freedom Fest to Return to Springfield This July
The City of Springfield’s 3rd Annual Freedom Fest will take place on Saturday, July 1, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Robertson County Fairgrounds, 4635 US-41. Read more.
-
City of White House Hiring for Multiple Positions
The City of White House is currently hiring for multiple positions. Read more.
Rutherford Source
-
Three Accused of Stealing Nearly $8K in Gift Cards, Groceries from Murfreesboro Walmart
Murfreesboro Detectives are attempting to identify three persons of interest in a theft case at Walmart. Read more.
-
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in Rutherford County. Read more.
-
Suspect Accused of Stealing Woman’s Belongings at Murfreesboro Bowling Alley
On March 18, an unidentified male entered Strike and Spare at the Stones River Town Centre and sat near the bowling lanes pretending to read a magazine. Read more.
Sumner County Source
-
Country Music Hall of Fame Names 2023 Inductees
The Country Music Association recently revealed the 2023 inductees into the Country Music Hall of Fame – Bob McDill, Patty Loveless and Tanya Tucker. Read more.
-
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of April 11, 2023
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of April 11, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Read more.
-
Thompson Park in Gallatin Vandalized After Days of Being Open
The restroom at Thompson Park in Gallatin was recently vandalized. Read more.
Williamson Source
-
Franklin’s Southall Makes List of Best New Hotels in the World 2023
Travel + Leisure has named Franklin’s Southall to its 2023 It List of Best New Hotels, which identifies the best new hotels and resorts around the globe. Read more.
-
Farm-to-Table Restaurant 1892 Closes in Leiper’s Fork
The restaurant 1892 in Leiper’s Fork has closed. Read more.
-
You Won’t Believe This Breathtaking House for Sale on 45 Acres of Rolling Countryside
Classic modern styling is the design you’ll find throughout 5005 Lilly Valley Trl in Franklin, Tennessee. This must-see property boasts more than 10,000 square feet and is situated on more than 45 acres of stunning, rolling countryside. Read more.
Wilson County Source
-
Over 120 Animals Seized from Wilson County Home
Over 120 animals were seized from a backyard breeding operation in Wilson County, TN, on April 11, 2023. Read more.
-
Wilson County New Business Licenses for April 14, 2023
These are the latest business licenses in Wilson County for April 7-14, 2023, from the Tennessee County Clerk. Read more.
-
Country Music Artist Granger Smith Announces Farewell Tour
Country singer/songwriter, Granger Smith, announced, via his wildly popular social media accounts, that he has decided to exit the music touring business to move towards a new chapter in his life. Read more.