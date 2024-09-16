Top Gun 6k Night Run Set for This Weekend

Are you ready to race to the finish line? The Top Gun 6k Night Run is fast approaching! Register now to secure your spot in the race and take home your medal.

The race will be held at Lee Victory Recreation Park in Smyrna, TN on Sept. 20th at 7:30PM. All registered participants will receive a custom medal and bragging rights.

Spectators and runners will enjoy live music and food in the park. This run will be chip-timed, USATF-certified, and limited to 650 participants. All proceeds from this race benefit the maintenance and upkeep of the Captain Jeff Kuss USMC memorial and scholarship.

