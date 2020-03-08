On Saturday, March 14, Puckett’s Murfreesboro will host singer-songwriters Scott Reeves, Bobby Tomberlin and others as part of the restaurant’s ‘Hitmakers Series’ presented by Puckett’s in partnership with Old Dominick Distillery.

Hitmakers aims to put the spotlight on the writers behind No.1 hits and give the audience insight regarding the stories behind their favorite songs in an intimate, ‘songwriters in the round’ format. This show’s artists include the following:

Scott Reeves is the songwriter behind Toby Keith’s No. 1 hit, “Made In America,” and he has played on the legendy Bluebird Cafe and Grand Ole Opry stages. In addition to songwriting, he has a decades-long career starring in daytime and prime time TV, including shows like “General Hospital” and “Nashville.”

Bobby Tomberlin is a Grammy, CMA and ACM nominee with countless songwriting credits, including co-writing the No. 1 single “One More Day” by Diamond Rio. He has collaborated with various artists, including Willie Nelson, Faith Hill, Kenny Rogers, Josh Turner, Jerry Lee Lewis, Joe Nichols, Pam Tillis and Runway June.

Mark Narmore has over 80 cuts to his credit, including songs performed by Josh Turner, Brandy Clark, Reba, Alabama, Craig Morgan and more. His hit “That’s What I Love About Sunday” was the No. 8 country song of the 2000s, achieving gold sales status.

Emily Smith is a singer-songwriter originally from Los Angeles who now resides outside of Nashville. She is passionate about creativity and art, specifically within the areas of writing, music and fashion.

Guests can enjoy $8 Old Dominick cocktails during the Hitmakers shows, and exclusive merch will be available for sale. Tickets are available online at Eventbrite.com.

WHAT: Puckett’s Hitmakers Series ft. Scott Reeves, Bobby Tombelrin, Mark Narmore and Emily Smith

WHEN: Saturday, March 14 at 8:30 p.m.

WHERE: Puckett’s Murfreesboro | 114 N Church St., Murfreesboro, TN

TICKETS: Eventbrite.com