Top Chef Favorite Chef Sheldon Simeon Heads to Nashville for Book Signing

Chef Sheldon Simeon, a two-time Top Chef fan favorite, will celebrate the release of his new cookbook, “Ohana Style”, with a book signing event on May 12 at Stateside Kitchen (210 4th Avenue North, Nashville, TN 37219). The cookbook features more than 100 approachable recipes inspired by Hawai‘i’s culinary traditions and the spirit of “ohana”—a sense of family and community that extends far beyond the table.

This event offers a unique opportunity to bring the flavors and spirit of Hawai‘i to Music City while connecting with one of the most beloved personalities in the culinary world.

Guests will enjoy an intimate evening including:

A signed copy of “Ohana Style”

Two chef-curated bites

One signature cocktail

A meet-and-greet with Chef Sheldon Simeon

Two hours of complimentary valet parking

Tickets are $75 plus tax per person. Additional beverages will be available for purchase. Attendees will also receive a 10% discount when dining at Stateside Kitchen or Parlour Bar the same evening. Tickets can be purchased here.

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