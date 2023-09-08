Top 5 Stories From Sept 8, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
7306

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 8, 2023.

1Lane Closures on Sam Ridley Parkway Begin Friday

Lanes-Closures-on-Sam-Ridley-Parkway

Lane closures on Sam Ridley Parkway at Weakley Lane and Jefferson Pike will begin on Friday, September 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM. Read More.

2Tootsie’s to Celebrate 62nd Birthday With Free Outdoor Concert

photo from YouTube

 

The World Famous Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, Music City’s legendary honky-tonk, will celebrate its 62nd birthday in downtown Nashville. Read more.

3FIRE Korean BBQ to Open on Murfreesboro Square this Fall

Photo from FIRE Korean BBQ website.

This fall FIRE Korean Barbecue will be opening in the old Maple Street Grill location on Murfreesboro’s city square. Read More.

4Two Accused of Stealing From Murfreesboro Gas Station

Detectives are attempting to identify two armed men who robbed the Shell Gas Station at 1411 S. Church Street on August 30. Read more.

5TBI Searches for Five Fugitives Wanted on Drug Trafficking Charges in Wilson Co.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is searching for five fugitives in Middle Tennessee. Read more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here