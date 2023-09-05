Top 5 Stories From Sept 5, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 5, 2023.
MFRD firefighters responded to an outside storage building fire that spread to a deck and into the roof of a home on Westbrook Dr. at 4:57 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4. Read more.
This fall FIRE Korean Barbecue will be opening in the old Maple Street Grill location on Murfreesboro’s city square. Read More.
Tanger® Outlets Nashville announced it will open on October 27th in Antioch at 4060 Cane Ridge Pkwy. Read more.
Hoss Burgers, your home for delicious juicy-lucy style, cheese-stuffed burgers and frozen custard treats has introduced new menu items for September 2023. Read more.
Southern Soul Cuisine held a soft opening on Sunday, September 3, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00p.m. The new restaurant will be located at 535 N.W. Broad Street in Murfreesboro where Krystal used to be located. Read More.