Top 5 Stories From Sept 5, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
6658

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 5, 2023.

1Family Displaced After Fire Destroys Murfreesboro Home

Photo: Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department

MFRD firefighters responded to an outside storage building fire that spread to a deck and into the roof of a home on Westbrook Dr. at 4:57 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4. Read more.

2FIRE Korean BBQ to Open on Murfreesboro Square this Fall

Photo from FIRE Korean BBQ website.

This fall FIRE Korean Barbecue will be opening in the old Maple Street Grill location on Murfreesboro’s city square. Read More.

3List of Retailers Expected to Open at Tanger Outlet Nashville

Rendering from Tanger Outlet Nashville

Tanger® Outlets Nashville announced it will open on October 27th in Antioch at 4060 Cane Ridge Pkwy. Read more.

4Hoss Loaded Burgers Releases New Menu Items for September

Hoss Burgers, your home for delicious juicy-lucy style, cheese-stuffed burgers and frozen custard treats has introduced new menu items for September 2023.
Hoss Burgers, your home for delicious juicy-lucy style, cheese-stuffed burgers and frozen custard treats has introduced new menu items for September 2023.

Read more.

5Southern Soul Cuisine Holds Soft Opening of New Murfreesboro Location

southern soul cuisine

Southern Soul Cuisine held a soft opening on Sunday, September 3, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00p.m. The new restaurant will be located at 535 N.W. Broad Street in Murfreesboro where Krystal used to be located. Read More.

