Top 5 Stories From Sept 26, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 26, 2023.
One person was rushed to the hospital following a crash in Murfreesboro Tuesday morning. Read more.
Project Donuts in Murfreesboro recently closed following the sale of their location on South Church Street. Read More.
Detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a shoplifting case at Lowe’s on Old Fort Pkwy. Read More.
Detectives are asking for assistance in identifying a person of interest in a fraud case that took place at the 99 Cent Discount Beer and Tobacco store at 3325 Memorial Blvd. Read more.
A traveling pastor was recently booked into Rutherford County Adult Detention Center after being accused of child rape and sexual abuse. Read more.