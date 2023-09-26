Top 5 Stories From Sept 26, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
10044

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 26, 2023.

1One Injured in Overnight Crash in Murfreesboro

One person was rushed to the hospital following a crash in Murfreesboro Tuesday morning. Read more.

2Project Donuts in Murfreesboro Closes

Photo from Project Donuts Facebook

 

Project Donuts in Murfreesboro recently closed following the sale of their location on South Church Street. Read More.

3Woman Accused of Stealing from Murfreesboro Lowe’s

Photo: Murfreesboro TN Police Department

 

Detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a shoplifting case at Lowe’s on Old Fort Pkwy. Read More.

4Man Accused of Spending $4K in Fraudulent Transactions in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro Police

Detectives are asking for assistance in identifying a person of interest in a fraud case that took place at the 99 Cent Discount Beer and Tobacco store at 3325 Memorial Blvd. Read more.

5Traveling Pastor Charged With Child Rape, Sexual Assault in Murfreesboro

 

A traveling pastor was recently booked into Rutherford County Adult Detention Center after being accused of child rape and sexual abuse. Read more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here