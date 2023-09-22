Top 5 Stories From Sept 22, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 22, 2023.
Greek/Mediterranean restaurant Taziki’s is opening a new location in Murfreesboro. Read more.
A missing person BOLO has been reissued for 17-year-old Ruger James Taylor. Read More.
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in Rutherford County! Read More.
The town of Smyrna Street Department will be closing Cooks Lane between Lee Rd. and Rock Springs Rd. on Monday, September 25. Read more.
The Murfreesboro City Council gave approval Thurs., Sept. 21, 2023, for the Municipal Airport to submit application to participate in the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Federal Contract Tower Program. Read more.