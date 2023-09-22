Top 5 Stories From Sept 22, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
9509

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 22, 2023.

1Taziki’s Opens First Location in Murfreesboro

photo courtesy of Taziki\\\\’s

Greek/Mediterranean restaurant Taziki’s is opening a new location in Murfreesboro. Read more.

2Missing BOLO Reissued for Murfreesboro Teen

A missing person BOLO has been reissued for 17-year-old Ruger James Taylor. Read More.

3Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

 

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in Rutherford County! Read More.

4Traffic Alert: Cooks Lane in Smyrna to Close Due to Broken Pipe

Town of Smyrna

The town of Smyrna Street Department will be closing Cooks Lane between Lee Rd. and Rock Springs Rd. on Monday, September 25. Read more.

5Council Approves Murfreesboro Airport Application for Control Tower

 

The Murfreesboro City Council gave approval Thurs., Sept. 21, 2023, for the Municipal Airport to submit application to participate in the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Federal Contract Tower Program. Read more.

