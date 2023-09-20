Top 5 Stories From Sept 19, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from September 19, 2023.

1Man Caught on Camera Stealing Trailer in Christiana

A security system captured a man removing a 6-foot utility trailer and driving away Sunday from a Shelbyville Highway home near C&E Market in Christiana, according to Detective David Ashburn. Read more.

2Three Wanted for Theft in Smyrna

Smyrna Police Department
The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify the male and two females for theft/strong-arm robbery from Hibbett Sports in Smyrna. Read More.

3Rutherford County’s Touch-a-Truck Happening This Weekend

 

Are your children fascinated with trucks or emergency vehicles? Read More.

49 Pumpkin Patches to Visit in Middle Tennessee 2023

Nothing says fall like a trip to a pumpkin patch. Middle Tennessee has no shortage of pumpkin patches that will fulfill all of your fall needs. Read more.

52023 Events at Lucky Ladd Farms

Located in Eagleville, Lucky Ladd Farms offers a seasonal, unique farm experience for the whole family. Read more.

