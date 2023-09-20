Top 5 Stories From Sept 19, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 19, 2023.
A security system captured a man removing a 6-foot utility trailer and driving away Sunday from a Shelbyville Highway home near C&E Market in Christiana, according to Detective David Ashburn. Read more.
The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify the male and two females for theft/strong-arm robbery from Hibbett Sports in Smyrna. Read More.
Are your children fascinated with trucks or emergency vehicles? Read More.
Nothing says fall like a trip to a pumpkin patch. Middle Tennessee has no shortage of pumpkin patches that will fulfill all of your fall needs. Read more.
Located in Eagleville, Lucky Ladd Farms offers a seasonal, unique farm experience for the whole family. Read more.