Top 5 Stories From Sept 12, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 12, 2023.
A lucky Lotto America player in Madison won the game’s whopping jackpot of $9.71 million Saturday night, Sept. 9, 2023. The winning ticket was sold at Walmart Supercenter, 2232 Gallatin Pike in Madison. Read More.
The project will be ongoing for the entire week. Road closure and detour signs will be in place and the road will be plated if needed at the end of each day. Read more.
The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify two females for theft from Smyrna Divine Wine and Spirits on 8/12/2023 located at 292 East Sam Ridley Parkway in Smyrna, TN. Read More.
The Murfreesboro Driver Services Center, located at 1035 Samsonite Boulevard, will close to the public for a planned remodel on Sept. 15 and reopen mid-November. Read more.
The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify a female for reportedly using a counterfeit $100 bill to purchase food from Penn Station. Read more.