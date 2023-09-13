Top 5 Stories From Sept 12, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from September 12, 2023.

1$9.71 Million Lotto America Jackpot Won in Madison Tennessee

lotto america

A lucky Lotto America player in Madison won the game’s whopping jackpot of $9.71 million Saturday night, Sept. 9, 2023. The winning ticket was sold at Walmart Supercenter, 2232 Gallatin Pike in Madison. Read More.

2Traffic Alert: Smyrna Waterline Project to Cause Lane Closures

The project will be ongoing for the entire week. Road closure and detour signs will be in place and the road will be plated if needed at the end of each day. Read more.

3Smyrna Police Search for Two Women in Liquor Store Theft

Smyrna, TN Police Department

 

The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify two females for theft from Smyrna Divine Wine and Spirits on 8/12/2023 located at 292 East Sam Ridley Parkway in Smyrna, TN. Read More.

4Murfreesboro Driver Services Center to Close for Planned Remodel

The Murfreesboro Driver Services Center, located at 1035 Samsonite Boulevard, will close to the public for a planned remodel on Sept. 15 and reopen mid-November. Read more.

5Smyrna Police Searches for Woman in Counterfeit Cash Case

Source: Smyrna Police

 

The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify a female for reportedly using a counterfeit $100 bill to purchase food from Penn Station. Read more.

