Top 5 Stories From Sept 11, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 11, 2023.
A single ticket in Tennessee matched all six numbers in the Lotto America® drawing on Saturday night to win a grand prize worth $9.71 million. The jackpot has a cash value of $4.69 million. Read More.
A driver suspected of drinking suffered injuries after she apparently crashed her car into a neighbor’s garage, causing extensive damage to the house, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s corporal said. Read more.
A Murfreesboro woman faces charges of Financial Exploitation and Theft following an investigation by special agents assigned to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division. Read More.
The World Famous Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, Music City’s legendary honky-tonk, will celebrate its 62nd birthday in downtown Nashville on Sunday, September 17. Read more.
Players will have another opportunity to play for the third-largest Powerball® jackpot of the year. Read more.