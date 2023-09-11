Top 5 Stories From Sept 11, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from September 11, 2023.

1$9.71 Million Lotto America Jackpot Won in Tennessee

lotto america

A single ticket in Tennessee matched all six numbers in the Lotto America® drawing on Saturday night to win a grand prize worth $9.71 million. The jackpot has a cash value of $4.69 million. Read More.

2Driver Cited for DUI After Allegedly Crashing into Garage in Christiana

Rutherford County Sheriff\’s Office

A driver suspected of drinking suffered injuries after she apparently crashed her car into a neighbor’s garage, causing extensive damage to the house, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s corporal said. Read more.

3Murfreesboro Caregiver Arrested, Charged in TBI Medicaid Fraud Case

A Murfreesboro woman faces charges of Financial Exploitation and Theft following an investigation by special agents assigned to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division. Read More.

4Tootsie’s to Celebrate 62nd Birthday With Free Outdoor Concert

photo from YouTube

The World Famous Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, Music City’s legendary honky-tonk, will celebrate its 62nd birthday in downtown Nashville on Sunday, September 17. Read more.

5Powerball Jackpot Up to $522 Million for September 11 Drawing

Players will have another opportunity to play for the third-largest Powerball® jackpot of the year. Read more.

