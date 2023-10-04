Top 5 Stories From Sept Oct 4, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from October 4, 2023.

1Ribbon Cutting: Single Tree Wood Fire BBQ in Murfreesboro

Single Tree Wood Fire BBQ
Photo by Rutherford County Chamber

 

Single Tree Wood Fire BBQ held its ribbon cutting on September 11, 2023, at 2805 Old Fort Pkwy. in Murfreesboro. Read more.

2Hike the Machine Falls with Outdoor Murfreesboro

(Photo Credit: TN.gov)

Join the City of Murfreesboro on a moderate hike to a beautiful 60-foot waterfall on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. Read more.

3Police Investigate Shoplifting Case Where Magnetic Key Bypassed Security Protection

Detectives are working a shoplifting case where someone used some type of magnetic key to bypass the magnetic security protection devices on several items at Target on Old Fort Pkwy on Sept. 29. Read More.

4Ribbon Cutting: Moe’s Southwest Grill in Smyrna

Moe’s Southwest Grill
Photo by Rutherford County Chamber

Moe’s Southwest Grill held its ribbon cutting on September 18, 2023, at 450 Sam Ridley Parkway, Suite 100 in Smyrna. Read More.

5Town of Smyrna Christmas Parade Set for December 3

The 48th annual Town of Smyrna Christmas Parade and Food Drive will be held on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00pm. Read more.

