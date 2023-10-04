Top 5 Stories From Sept Oct 4, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from October 4, 2023.
Single Tree Wood Fire BBQ held its ribbon cutting on September 11, 2023, at 2805 Old Fort Pkwy. in Murfreesboro. Read more.
Join the City of Murfreesboro on a moderate hike to a beautiful 60-foot waterfall on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. Read more.
Detectives are working a shoplifting case where someone used some type of magnetic key to bypass the magnetic security protection devices on several items at Target on Old Fort Pkwy on Sept. 29. Read More.
Moe’s Southwest Grill held its ribbon cutting on September 18, 2023, at 450 Sam Ridley Parkway, Suite 100 in Smyrna. Read More.
The 48th annual Town of Smyrna Christmas Parade and Food Drive will be held on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00pm. Read more.