Top 5 Stories From Nov 7, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from November 7, 2023.

1New Print Shop Restaurant Opens in Smyrna’s Depot District

the print shop smyrna
Photo from The Print Shop Instagram

Newly opened The Print Shop Restaurant, located at 1 North Lowry Street, has something for everyone. Read more.

2Over 650 Gallons of Gas Leaks From Murfreesboro Facility

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department responded to a gas leak at the Rogers Petroleum main storage facility on Bridge Ave. at 9:11 a.m. Tuesday. Read more.

3Historic Downtown Murfreesboro Business District Tree Replacement Planned

The City of Murfreesboro Street Department anticipates the removal of female Ginkgo trees along East Main Street in the Historic Downtown Business District. Read more.

4‘An Evening with Abraham Lincoln’ Comes to Oaklands Mansion

An Evening With Abraham Lincoln
Photo: mltarts.com

On his blog, Jacob Truax wrote about what brought him to decide to “become” Abraham Lincoln in “An Evening with Abraham Lincoln” and present a collection of his speeches and personal journey in a time when history is often seen as a story of “flawed jerks.” Read More.

5Murfreesboro Coffee Shop Damaged in Early Morning Fire

Photo by Murfreesboro Fire Rescue

MFRD responded to a fire at Just Love Coffee on Old Fort Pkwy shortly before 6 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5. Read More.

