Top 5 Stories From Nov 7, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from November 7, 2023.
Newly opened The Print Shop Restaurant, located at 1 North Lowry Street, has something for everyone. Read more.
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department responded to a gas leak at the Rogers Petroleum main storage facility on Bridge Ave. at 9:11 a.m. Tuesday. Read more.
The City of Murfreesboro Street Department anticipates the removal of female Ginkgo trees along East Main Street in the Historic Downtown Business District. Read more.
On his blog, Jacob Truax wrote about what brought him to decide to “become” Abraham Lincoln in “An Evening with Abraham Lincoln” and present a collection of his speeches and personal journey in a time when history is often seen as a story of “flawed jerks.” Read More.
MFRD responded to a fire at Just Love Coffee on Old Fort Pkwy shortly before 6 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5. Read More.