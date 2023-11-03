Top 5 Stories From Nov 3, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
1097

Here’s a look at the top stories from November 3, 2023.

1Annual La Vergne Veterans Day Ceremony Scheduled for November 11

 

The annual La Vergne Veterans Day Ceremony is scheduled for November 11 at 11 a.m. at La Vergne City Hall. Read more.

2New Traffic Signals on NW Broad, Veterans Parkway to be Operational Nov. 8-9

 

Two new traffic signals on NW Broad St. and Veterans Pkwy. will be put into full operation on Wednesday Nov. 8 and Thursday Nov. 9. Read more.

3Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Read more.

4Almost 375 Pounds of Drugs Collected During Drug Take Back Day

STOP Deputy Zach Campbell accepts over-the-counter medicines from Tori Ault at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. (Photo by Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

 

Almost 375 pounds of opioids, prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications were collected Friday and Saturday during the fall Drug Take Back Day. Read More.

5Main Street Holiday Sip, Shop, and Stroll Set for November 3

Main Street Murfreesboro will coordinate the annual Holiday Sip, Shop, and Stroll Friday, November 3rd from 5-8pm and all-day Saturday with local stores downtown open late and running holiday specials. Read More.

