Top 5 Stories From Nov 3, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from November 3, 2023.
The annual La Vergne Veterans Day Ceremony is scheduled for November 11 at 11 a.m. at La Vergne City Hall. Read more.
Two new traffic signals on NW Broad St. and Veterans Pkwy. will be put into full operation on Wednesday Nov. 8 and Thursday Nov. 9. Read more.
Looking for something to do this weekend? Read more.
Almost 375 pounds of opioids, prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications were collected Friday and Saturday during the fall Drug Take Back Day. Read More.
Main Street Murfreesboro will coordinate the annual Holiday Sip, Shop, and Stroll Friday, November 3rd from 5-8pm and all-day Saturday with local stores downtown open late and running holiday specials. Read More.