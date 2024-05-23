Top 5 Stories From May 23, 2024

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
470

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 23, 2024

1Don’t Miss the Memorial Day Bash at Boro Beach

Enjoy a day of swimming, music, fun and prizes at the Memorial Day Bash at Boro Beach. Read more

2Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

stones river national battlefield photo from facebook
Photo from Event Facebook

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events. Read more

3Everything Coming to Netflix June 2024

A list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for June 2024. Read more

4Ribbon Cutting: Ascension Saint Thomas Urgent Care in Murfreesboro

Ascension Saint Thomas Urgent Care
Photo by Rutherford Chamber

Ascension Saint Thomas Urgent Care held its ribbon cutting on March 13, 2024, for its location at 3403 S. Church Street in Murfreesboro. Read more

5Food Battle – Best BBQ in Rutherford County

best bbq in rutherford

Our latest Food Battle highlights the Best BBQ in Rutherford County. Read more

