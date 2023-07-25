Top 5 Stories From July 25, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
449

Here’s a look at the top stories from July 25, 2023.

1Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell, and Travis Tritt Respond to Jason Aldean’s Controversial Video

photo by Theo Wargo

Aldean’s latest video has received a lot of attention and some are calling it controversial. Read more.

2Police Investigating Another Near-Fatal Motorcycle Versus Vehicle Crash

Photo: Murfreesboro Police Dept.

 

The Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) is investigating a serious injury crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck. Read More.

3Keanu Reeves’ Band Dogstar to Perform in Nashville

photo -YouTube

 

Dogstar is a trio comprised of Keanu Reeves, Rob Mailhouse, and Bret Domrose. Read more.

4Sip Like the Stars – Lainey Wilson & Kelsea Ballerini Share Their Favorite SONIC Drink Order

photo courtesy of Sonic

SONIC® Drive-In is the Ultimate Drink Stop®, and this summer, it’s
teaming up with some of the biggest names in music to spotlight their favorite SONIC drinks – remixed! Read more.

5Card Fraudulently Used After Wallet Stolen From Murfreesboro Walmart

Photo: Murfreesboro Police Dept.

 

In May, a customer left her wallet at the self-checkout at Walmart on Old Fort Pkwy. The wallet contained cash, a debit card, and gift cards. The victim’s debit card was used at several locations including Whataburger on Old Fort. Read More.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here