Top 5 Stories From January 24, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from January 24, 2024.

1Murfreesboro Sends Default Notice to One East College Developer

Most Recent Rendering of One East College from Klein Swinney Associates website.

 

Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland first reported to WGNS Radio recently that the city has issued a notice of default to One East College, LLC. Read more.

2Trader Joe’s is Coming to Murfreesboro

Trader Joe’s is coming to Murfreesboro. Read More.

3Men Accused of Stealing From Blind Woman’s Home

Photo by Murfreesboro Police

 

Do you know the man pictured above? He and another man are wanted for questioning for taking advantage of a woman who is blind. Read More.

4Rutherford County Buddhist Temple Burglarized

 

Rutherford County deputies are leading an investigation after a temple was burglarized Saturday. Read More.

5Woman Wanted in Theft of Property Case

Photo: Murfreesboro Police

 

A woman is wanted for questioning in a theft of property case. Read More.

