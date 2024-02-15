Top 5 Stories From February 15, 2024

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from February 15, 2024.

1Mega Millions Jackpot Soars to $457 Million for Friday Drawing

 

The Mega Millions® jackpot keeps rolling along! No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night – the white balls 1, 3, 19, 25, 58, plus the gold Mega Ball 20. Read more.

2MPD Announces Retirement of Police Lieutenant

Lieutenant Melonie Roche
Lieutenant Melonie Roche

 

Murfreesboro Police Chief Michael Bowen announces the retirement of Lieutenant Melonie Roche nearly 25 years of dedicated service. Read more.

3Alleged Suspects In Organized Crime Ring Wanted In Murfreesboro

Photos by Murfreesboro Police

Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigation Division Fraud Unit is trying to track down two men who are alleged to be a part of an organized crime ring of selling lower-quality items, passing them off as more expensive ones. Read More.

4New Mixed-Use District, Sewart’s Landing, Coming to Smyrna

Sewart’s Landing Nashville
Sewart’s Landing Nashville

JLL recently announced that Equitable Property Company has purchased 44 acres to develop Sewart’s Landing, a new mixed-use destination in Smyrna, Tennessee. Read More.

5Health Inspections: Rutherford County February 13, 2024

These are the health scores for February 6-13, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read More.

