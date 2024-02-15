Top 5 Stories From February 15, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from February 15, 2024.
The Mega Millions® jackpot keeps rolling along! No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night – the white balls 1, 3, 19, 25, 58, plus the gold Mega Ball 20.
Murfreesboro Police Chief Michael Bowen announces the retirement of Lieutenant Melonie Roche nearly 25 years of dedicated service.
Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigation Division Fraud Unit is trying to track down two men who are alleged to be a part of an organized crime ring of selling lower-quality items, passing them off as more expensive ones.
JLL recently announced that Equitable Property Company has purchased 44 acres to develop Sewart's Landing, a new mixed-use destination in Smyrna, Tennessee.
These are the health scores for February 6-13, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations will be in multiple counties.