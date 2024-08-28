Top 5 Stories From August 28, 2024

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
870

Here are the top stories for August 28, 2024.

1Ribbon Cutting: Sign Language Studios

Sign Language Studios
Photo by Rutherford Chamber

Sign Language Studios held its ribbon cutting on May 29, 2024, for its location at 699 President Place, Ste. 400 in Smyrna. Read more

2Community Remembers RCSO Deputy Buford’s Impact on Youth

Photo Submitted by RCSO

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and the community are mourning the loss of Deputy Keith Buford who died on Monday, August 26 after a short illness. Funeral services are pending. Read more

3Health Scores: Rutherford County Swimming Pools August 27, 2024

These are the public swimming pool health scores for August 20-27, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more

4High School Football: Predict the Winners of Week 2

Stock Photo

Welcome to our Week 2 High School Football Prediction Survey! Read more

5Tips to Stay Safe During Heat Wave

Stock Photo

With temperatures expected to reach 100 many days this week, it’s a good time to share some reminders on how to stay safe during extreme heat. Read more

