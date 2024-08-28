Top 5 Stories From August 28, 2024

Here are the top stories for August 28, 2024.
Sign Language Studios held its ribbon cutting on May 29, 2024, for its location at 699 President Place, Ste. 400 in Smyrna. Read more
The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and the community are mourning the loss of Deputy Keith Buford who died on Monday, August 26 after a short illness. Funeral services are pending. Read more
These are the public swimming pool health scores for August 20-27, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more
Welcome to our Week 2 High School Football Prediction Survey! Read more
With temperatures expected to reach 100 many days this week, it’s a good time to share some reminders on how to stay safe during extreme heat. Read more
