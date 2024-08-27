Top 5 Stories From August 27, 2024

1Health Scores: Rutherford County Swimming Pools August 27, 2024

These are the public swimming pool health scores for August 20-27, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more

2High School Football: Predict the Winners of Week 2

Welcome to our Week 2 High School Football Prediction Survey! Read more

3Tips to Stay Safe During Heat Wave

With temperatures expected to reach 100 many days this week, it’s a good time to share some reminders on how to stay safe during extreme heat. Read more

4Murfreesboro Firefighters Respond to Fire on Haynes Haven Lane Over the Weekend

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department firefighters quickly extinguished a fire at a home in the 200 block of Haynes Haven Lane on Saturday, Aug. 24. Read more

5Sheriff’s Office Warns of Scammers Pretending to be Law Enforcement

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents of a scam in which scammers are pretending to be law enforcement. Read more

