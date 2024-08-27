Top 5 Stories From August 27, 2024

Here are the top stories for August 27, 2024.
These are the public swimming pool health scores for August 20-27, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more
Welcome to our Week 2 High School Football Prediction Survey! Read more
With temperatures expected to reach 100 many days this week, it’s a good time to share some reminders on how to stay safe during extreme heat. Read more
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department firefighters quickly extinguished a fire at a home in the 200 block of Haynes Haven Lane on Saturday, Aug. 24. Read more
The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents of a scam in which scammers are pretending to be law enforcement. Read more
