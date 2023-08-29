Top 5 Stories From Aug 29, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from August 29, 2023.

1Two Found Dead at Truck Stop in Lebanon

 

On August 24, Lebanon Police responded to perform a welfare check on two individuals staying at the Pilot truck stop. Read more.

2Driver Arrested for DUI and Drug Possession on School Property in Rutherford Co.

Caitlyn Miller, 25 (Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
Caitlyn Miller, 25 (Rutherford County Sheriff\\’s Office)

A Rutherford County woman who crashed in the Christiana Elementary and Christiana Middle Schools’ zone last Thursday was charged with DUI and drug offenses Friday night, sheriff’s deputies reported. Read More.

320 Dodge Chargers Attempted Takeover of I-24 Leads to One Arrest

Carl D. Jackson, 29
Carl D. Jackson, 29

 

South Precinct officers Saturday charged Carl D. Jackson, 29, with aggravated reckless driving and obstructing a roadway. Read more.

4Former Oakland Patriot Joining LSU Tigers Coaching Staff

Photo from Rutherford County Schools

 

Jacoby Stevens, Oakland Patriot alumni class of 2017 and former Sixth Round NFL Draft Pick, is eager to learn from LSU Head Football Coach Brian Kelly and others on the coaching staff. Read more.

5Woman Killed by Wrong-Way Driver on I-65 North Identified

 

A head-on crash involving a vehicle traveling the wrong way on I-65 north just prior to the Briley Parkway/Dickerson Pike exits fatally injured a 24-year-old Greenbrier woman. Read More.

