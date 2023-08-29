Top 5 Stories From Aug 29, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from August 29, 2023.
On August 24, Lebanon Police responded to perform a welfare check on two individuals staying at the Pilot truck stop. Read more.
A Rutherford County woman who crashed in the Christiana Elementary and Christiana Middle Schools’ zone last Thursday was charged with DUI and drug offenses Friday night, sheriff’s deputies reported. Read More.
South Precinct officers Saturday charged Carl D. Jackson, 29, with aggravated reckless driving and obstructing a roadway. Read more.
Jacoby Stevens, Oakland Patriot alumni class of 2017 and former Sixth Round NFL Draft Pick, is eager to learn from LSU Head Football Coach Brian Kelly and others on the coaching staff. Read more.
A head-on crash involving a vehicle traveling the wrong way on I-65 north just prior to the Briley Parkway/Dickerson Pike exits fatally injured a 24-year-old Greenbrier woman. Read More.