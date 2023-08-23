Top 5 Stories From Aug 23, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
4873

Here’s a look at the top stories from August 23, 2023.

1Rutherford County Schools to Host Groundbreaking on Three High School Additions Thursday

Schools

 

Rutherford County Schools will celebrate the groundbreaking of three new high school additions on Thurday, August 24. Read more.

2Franklin Bomb Threat Cleared, Business and Street Closures Reopen

At 10:00 am, Wednesday, emergency responders converged on the area surrounding the Twice Daily Shell, at 5060 Carothers Parkway, after a concerned customer saw a woman abandon a backpack at the pumps and then drive away. Read More.

3Person of Interest Wanted in Theft Case in Murfreesboro

Person of Interest Wanted in Theft Case in Murfreesboro
Photo: Murfreesboro Police

Detectives are investigating a case of a stolen wallet. Read more.

4Take the Excursion Train to Watertown Bluegrass and Fall Festival

Photo from: www.tcry.org

 

There is no better time to celebrate the change of seasons than on September 2 with a trip on the Tennessee Central Railway Museum’s excursion train. Read more.

5Coming to Hulu in September 2023

From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Read More.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here