Top 5 Stories From Aug 17, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from August 17, 2023.

1Mountain High Outfitters Coming to The Avenue

mountain high grand opening

A new Mountain High Outfitters will be opening at The Avenue Murfreesboro. Read More.

2Rutherford County SROs Offer Free Driving Classes for Students, Parents

Teen drivers and their parents may enroll in free driving classes taught by Sheriff’s School Resource Officers during this school year. Read more.

3Are You Ready? The Wilson County Fair – TN State Fair Begins

Photo by Hardison E Moles

The Wilson County Fair-TN State Fair begins today, August 17th. Read more.

4Voting Begins for the First Ever ‘People’s Choice Country Awards’

 

Voting is now open and fans worldwide can vote for their favorite country music artists in the inaugural “People’s Choice Country Awards.” Read more.

5Search Underway After Two Tennesseans Went Missing in Alaska

Jonas Bare (50) and Cynthia Hovsepian (37)
Jonas Bare (50) and Cynthia Hovsepian (37)

 

Authorities in Alaska are leading a search after two Tennesseans were reported missing. Read More.

