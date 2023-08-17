Top 5 Stories From Aug 17, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from August 17, 2023.
A new Mountain High Outfitters will be opening at The Avenue Murfreesboro. Read More.
Teen drivers and their parents may enroll in free driving classes taught by Sheriff’s School Resource Officers during this school year. Read more.
Photo by Hardison E Moles
The Wilson County Fair-TN State Fair begins today, August 17th. Read more.
Voting is now open and fans worldwide can vote for their favorite country music artists in the inaugural “People’s Choice Country Awards.” Read more.
Jonas Bare (50) and Cynthia Hovsepian (37)
Authorities in Alaska are leading a search after two Tennesseans were reported missing. Read More.