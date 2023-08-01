Top 5 Stories From Aug 1, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from August 1, 2023.

1$50,000 Mega Millions Winner Sold in Murfreesboro

As the mighty Mega Millions jackpot continues its climb—now at $1.05 billion for Tuesday—thousands of Tennessee players win from the game’s other prize levels. Read more.

2Murfreesboro Municipal Airport to See Many Changes in Years to Come

Murfreesboro Municipal Airport
Photo from Murfreesboro Municipal Airport Facebook page.

In the coming years, Murfreesboro Municipal Airport will be seeing $12 million in capital improvements. Read More.

3Murfreesboro Police Search for Men Allegedly Involved in Theft

Detectives are working a theft case where someone stole cash and multiple credit/debits cards from a car parked at the Old Fort Golf Club on July 11. Read more.

4Woman Accused in Federal Credit Union Fraud

Photo: Murfreesboro Police Department

 

Detectives are working a fraud case where a large sum of money was withdrawn on from a Redstone Federal Credit Union account using a fake Alabama ID on July 7. Read more.

5What’s New to Streaming in August 2023

 

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Read More.

