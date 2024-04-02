Top 5 Stories From April 2, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 2, 2024.
8 Storm Terms to Know During a Severe Weather Event
When severe weather strikes and you hear a meteorologist say "tornado watch" or "tornado warning", you may be wondering what's the difference?
Spring Hill Man Charged in Murfreesboro Assault, Police Chase
A felon wanted on aggravated domestic assault charges was arrested after trying to evade Rutherford County Sheriff's deputies and attempting to strike deputies Monday night, a patrol corporal reported.
Solar Eclipse Watch Parties 2024
On Monday, April 8, the Nashville area will be in the path of 95 percent totality of the solar eclipse.
Kia Recalls Over 427K Telluride SUVs Due to Rollaway Risk
March 26, 2024 – All 2020-2023 model year and certain 2024 model year Telluride vehicles manufactured from January 9, 2019 through October 19, 2023 (427,407 units) have been recalled.
Man Accused of Stealing Tools From Smyrna Store
The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify the male pictured above. On 3/22/2024, the male exited Harbor Freight in Smyrna, TN, without paying for a toolset he picked up in the business.