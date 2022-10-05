Top 5 SEC Matchups for Week 6 (and Where to Watch)

#5. Missouri at Florida

11:00 CT, October 8th, 2022, on ESPNU

Florida finds themselves as a mere 11-point favorite in the swamp this weekend. Their first SEC matchup since the loss to Tennessee comes against a Missouri team that has not looked good all season; until last week when they gave the number one Georgia bulldogs a scare, or rather a heart attack. The matchup to watch will be Anthony Richardson against Mizzou’s defense. This Tigers defense has three players in the top five solo tackle leaders in the SEC. Can they build off that momentum from last week and give The Gators a scare of their own or will Florida handle business at home?

#4. South Carolina at Kentucky 13

6:30 CT, October 8th, 2022, on SEC Network

Kentucky is coming off a heartbreaking loss to Ole Miss last weekend. They cannot let that loss affect them as they get ready to host South Carolina at home. Kentucky cannot afford to lose this game if they want to keep pace in the SEC East. South Carolina is coming off a bye week leading into this game. The Gamecocks have not looked good when playing quality opponents this season. They were blown out by both Georgia and Arkansas. With an extra week to prepare this could be their best chance for a quality win this season. Kentucky will have to have a businesslike approach to this game and not allow their loss to Ole Miss get to them mentally or Spencer Rattler and South Carolina could make this one closer than they are comfortable with in Lexington.

#3. Texas A&M at Alabama 1

7:00 CT, October 8th, 2022, on CBS

This one has been circled on the calendar for many fans, players, and coaches since the war of words that took place over the summer between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher. Since then, Texas A &M has not had the season they were hoping for, and Alabama comes into this one unsure about the status of their Heisman winning quarterback. Depending on which Aggies team shows up on Saturday, this one could get ugly as Alabama is a 24-point favorite at home. The Aggies will need the team that beat top ten Arkansas and not the team that lost to Appalachian State if they are going to beat The Crimson Tide. If Bryce Young cannot play Alabama will be looking to see what backup quarterback, Jalen Milroe, is capable of in his absence.

#2. Arkansas at Mississippi State 23

11:00 CT, October 8th, 2022, on SEC Network

These two teams are at very different ends of the high low spectrum. Arkansas is coming off a beating from Alabama in a game they thought they had a good chance of winning. Mississippi State however, is coming off of a win against a ranked Texas A&M team that vaulted them inside the top 25 with a 4-1 record. Arkansas needs this SEC West win to right the ship after two tough losses, while Mississippi State looks to build on the momentum they have created for themselves. Mississippi State is an 8-point favorite at home, but Arkansas is a wounded animal that feels cornered, and that could get dangerous for State in a hurry. No matter what this game will be a fantastic quarterback matchup between two of the best in the conference.

#1. Tennessee 8 at LSU 25

11:00 CT October 8th, 2022, on ESPN

Surprisingly, the only SEC game between two ranked opponents landed in the 11am slot, much to the disappointment of the LSU faithful who always prefer Death Valley at night. Josh Heupel and The Vols would have to be mentally prepared for any time slot in Tiger Stadium, and this Saturday, as they take the field in their “Smokey Grey” uniforms, will be no different. Neither team is at 100% coming into this one. With the status of Tennessee’s Cedric Tillman still up in the air, and Corner Warren Burrell out for the season, The Vols will need solid performances from Receiver, Ramel Keyton, who stepped up in a big way against Floria, and Defensive Back, Dee Williams, who might be making his debut this week in Baton Rouge. LSU will be without Defensive Back Sevyn Banks after he sustained a spinal cord bruise last week in a scary scene at Auburn. Quarterback Jayden Daniels was also shaken up with a knee issue, but is fine according to Head Coach, Brian Kelly. Tennessee is a three-point favorite on the road. Will this be another ranked win feather to add to Tennessee’s coonskin hat or a statement win at home for LSU? Either way this should be a good one.