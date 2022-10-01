Top 5 Middle TN High School Football Recruits 2022

Middle Tennessee has plenty of talent playing high school football this season.
There are a lot of players who will be playing for the country’s top programs next season. Below is a list of the top-ranked athletes according to 247sports.com.
Caleb Herring, Riverdale
Herring is an edge rusher committed to Tennessee. He chose the Vols in April and is the top-ranked recruit in the state.
Ty Lockwood, Independence
He is a tight end who is set to play for Nick Saban’s Alabama squad next season.
Shamar Porter, Ensworth
Porter is a 6’3″ wide receiver who has committed to Kentucky.
Kenny Minchey, Pope John Paul II
Minchey is the top-ranked QB in Middle Tennessee high school football. He committed to Pittsburgh in April of this year.
Marcel Reed, Montgomery Bell Academy
Reed is currently leading MBA to a 6-0 record. He has chosen to commit to Ole Miss.