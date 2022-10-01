Top 5 Middle TN High School Football Recruits 2022

Middle Tennessee has plenty of talent playing high school football this season.

There are a lot of players who will be playing for the country’s top programs next season. Below is a list of the top-ranked athletes according to 247sports.com.

Caleb Herring, Riverdale

Herring is an edge rusher committed to Tennessee. He chose the Vols in April and is the top-ranked recruit in the state.

Ty Lockwood, Independence

He is a tight end who is set to play for Nick Saban’s Alabama squad next season.

Shamar Porter, Ensworth

Porter is a 6’3″ wide receiver who has committed to Kentucky.

Kenny Minchey, Pope John Paul II

Minchey is the top-ranked QB in Middle Tennessee high school football. He committed to Pittsburgh in April of this year.

Marcel Reed, Montgomery Bell Academy

Reed is currently leading MBA to a 6-0 record. He has chosen to commit to Ole Miss.