Saturday, October 1, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeHigh SchoolsTop 5 Middle TN High School Football Recruits 2022
FeaturedHigh SchoolsSportsTennessee

Top 5 Middle TN High School Football Recruits 2022

Austin Timberlake
By Austin Timberlake
0
49

Middle Tennessee has plenty of talent playing high school football this season. 

There are a lot of players who will be playing for the country’s top programs next season. Below is a list of the top-ranked athletes according to 247sports.com.

Caleb Herring, Riverdale

Herring is an edge rusher committed to Tennessee. He chose the Vols in April and is the top-ranked recruit in the state.

Ty Lockwood, Independence 

He is a tight end who is set to play for Nick Saban’s Alabama squad next season.

Shamar Porter, Ensworth

Porter is a 6’3″ wide receiver who has committed to Kentucky.

Kenny Minchey, Pope John Paul II

Minchey is the top-ranked QB in Middle Tennessee high school football. He committed to Pittsburgh in April of this year.

Marcel Reed, Montgomery Bell Academy

Reed is currently leading MBA to a 6-0 record. He has chosen to commit to Ole Miss.

Previous articlePancho & Lefty’s Cantina Opens in Former Sutler Saloon Space in Nashville
Next articleMiddle Tennessee High School Football: Nominate a Player & Play of The Week
Austin Timberlake
Austin Timberlake
Austin contributes to all nine Middle Tennessee Source websites. This includes covering sports and news by writing articles and taking photos and videos for the publications. He is an MTSU graduate who loves the Blue Raiders, Titans, and Nashville SC.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.