Top 5 Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford County August 27

These are the top 5 lowest food health scores for August 20-27, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Crab Fever
|77
|1720-C170 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|August 23, 2024
|Slick Pig Bar-B-Q
|85
|1920 E. Main St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|August 22, 2024
|Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches
|86
|577 N. Thompson Ln, STE A Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|August 21, 2024
|Papa Johns Pizza #99
|87
|830 Nissan Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|August 21, 2024
|Mexiven Mobile
|91
|1706 Bradyville Pike. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 25, 2024
|Barfield Baseball Concessions 2
|91
|697 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|August 26, 2024
|Logan's Roadhouse Smyrna #390 Restaurant
|91
|600 Sam Ridley Parkway West Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|August 20, 2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
